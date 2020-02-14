COQUILLE — Toledo’s boys basketball team is renowned for its offense, but it was the defense that provided a big fourth-period spark Friday as the Boomers beat host Coquille 68-56 to clinch the Sunset Conference title.
The Red Devils had all the momentum after Jace Haagen hit a 3-pointer on Coquille’s opening possession of the fourth for a 44-41 lead.
But the Red Devils didn’t get another stop until the waning seconds and Toledo went to a swarming full-court trap that led to turnovers on Coquille’s next three possessions as the Boomers pulled away.
“I don’t think we get enough credit for our defense,” Toledo coach Eddie Townsend said, noting that in addition to the turnovers the Boomers forced in the fourth, they also held the Red Devils to seven points in the first period, when they built an 18-7 lead.
“Coquille is a very good team,” Townsend said, adding that the Boomers had been looking forward to Friday’s game since last summer.
Toledo jumped in front with a 14-0 run in the first that included 12 points by Mason McAlpine — three 3-pointers and three free throws after he was fouled on another.
Coquille kept McAlpine largely in check over the next two periods, chipping away at the lead. The Red Devils pulled within four when Julien Temps had a put-back at the first-half buzzer and pulled even on a bucket by Jeremy Kistner to end the third.
But the Red Devils couldn’t counter Toledo’s run in the fourth, something Towsend said his team was prepared for because of mental exercises.
“I talked about how we’re going into a hostile environment, picture yourself being down (on the scoreboard), picture yourself being calm.
“It was cool to see the calmness.”
It helps that the Boomers have Conner Marchant, who took control of the game in the fourth.
The senior star scored all but four of his 28 points in the second half, including shooting a perfect 13-for-13 from the line, and also had two huge assists to McAlpine for corner 3-pointers.
McAlpine finished with 20 points, while Jaxon Rozewski, battling Kistner inside, had 10 for Toledo.
The Boomers, ranked first in the Class 2A power rankings, secured a home game in the upcoming playoffs.
Coquille, meanwhile, has work to do to secure its playoff spot. The Red Devils, who entered the night at No. 2 in the power rankings, need to win at Bandon on Monday to secure second place, which would mean a home game against Bandon or Reedsport for the league’s second automatic berth in the playoffs. If the Tigers win Monday, they will tie the Red Devils for second and the two teams will have a tiebreaker game next Saturday in Myrtle Point for the automatic berth.
“It’s a big game Monday,” Coquille coach Willy Layton said.
Fortunately for Coquille, the Red Devils feel they are entering with momentum even though they lost Friday.
“I think that was the best game we’ve played all year,” Coquille senior Ean Smith said.
He noted that the Red Devils played the Boomers even except for the big run in the first and the stretch near the end.
“It was a great effort by everybody,” Smith said.
Layton praised the work of Jaden Sperling on Marchant, noting that he largely contained the Toledo point guard.
And he was proud of his team for battling back from the early deficit.
“They don’t quit,” he said of the Red Devils. “They keep working hard.”
Smith led the Red Devils with 19 points and Kistner scored 18, to go with nine rebounds. Haagen added 10 points.
But it wasn’t enough against a Toledo club that went 11-for-15 from the floor and 17-for-17 from the line and committed just three turnovers in the second half.
The Boomers needed all that efficiency.
“That’s a team that’s going to place high at state,” Layton said. “We gave them a run for their money.”