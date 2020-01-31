NORTH BEND — The North Bend boys basketball team struggled with its shooting much of the night. And visiting Thurston dominated the rebound battle. It was a bad combination as the Colts left town with a 64-43 win over the Bulldogs.
The result in the first game of the second half of the league season kept North Bend winless in league play. Thurston snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 5-4 in league play.
Thurston dominated the first half after North Bend took an early 5-2 lead on a 3-pointer by Garrison Mateski and a bucket by Brady Messner.
Thurston scored the last 17 points of the first period to take a 19-5 lead and led by double digits the rest of the way.
By halftime the Colts led 35-15 and had a 17-5 rebounding edge, keeping North Bend from getting an offensive board.
The Bulldogs played better in the second half and finally started making some shots in the fourth, when they hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points, but it was too little, too late.
North Bend coach Bill Callaway took the blame for the Bulldogs’ disappointing first half.
“We worked them pretty hard the last two days,” he said of North Bend’s practices after a close loss at North Eugene. “We looked pretty listless.”
And North Bend didn’t handle Thurston’s extended pressure well, committing 11 first-half turnovers, several of them off unforced errors.
“We talked about it at halftime, you can’t be successful if you flinch,” Callaway said of how his team fared against the pressure.
Thurston finished the night with a 36-17 rebounding edge and grabbed 15 offensive rebounds. Jake Newell had 12 boards, even though North Bend tried to focus on slowing him after his game against the Bulldogs in Springfield, and Grant Starck had 10.
Thurston also shot close to 50 percent for the game, connecting on 25 of 53 attempts, as opposed to 15-for-43 shooting by North Bend.
Santino Stanieri had 14 points off the bench for Thurston, hitting six of his seven shots. Newell had 11 and Starck 10.
Chase Platt led the Bulldogs with 10 points, all in the second half. Messner added nine and Mateski seven.
North Bend did hit nine 3-pointers (and just six shots from inside the arc), with Platt, Mateski and Kade Spencer hitting two each.
It took North Bend a long time to start hitting from outside, or inside.
“We didn’t shoot well,” Callaway said. “There’s games you don’t play well. You can’t do that in this league.”
He also was quick to give credit to the Colts.
“They played better than they looked on any tape I have watched of them and a lot better than they played us the last time,” he said.
North Bend has a week to get ready for its next game, at home against No. 2 Crater on Friday.