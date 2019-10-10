Marshfield’s volleyball team avenged one of its losses from the first round of the Sky-Em League season when the Pirates outlasted host Cottage Grove in five sets Thursday night.
The Pirates beat the Lions 25-18, 18-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-7.
Taylor Londo had 19 kills for Marshfield in the win and Cedar Ward added 11. Jamie Foster had nine and Raegan Rhodes seven.
Londo also had 21 assists and Rhodes 11. Makenna Anderson led the defense with 25 digs and Londo had 19. Ward had four aces.
The Pirates battled back from down two sets to one after giving up a lead late in the fourth set of a loss to Junction City on Tuesday at home.
“It feels much better to be on the winning side of those close matches,” Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said.
The Pirates improved to 3-4 in league play while handing the Lions just their second league loss.
Skyline League
CRUISERS WIN: Powers beat Glendale 25-9, 25-12, 25-17 to bounce back from a loss to South Division leading Camas Valley two nights earlier.
“Overall, especially in the first two games, we did very well,” Powers coach Heather Shorb said.
The Cruisers were especially strong at the service line. Kendra Hutton had seven aces and Lauren Stallard, Emma Krantz and Trinidy Blanton had three each.
Blanton had a team-best 14 kills and two blocks. Hutton had four kills
HORNETS BEAT PACIFIC: The Pirates fell to Camas Valley, 25-19, 25-15, 25-13, but the Pirates had a solid effort and were particularly scrappy on defense, the teams’ coaches said.
Natalie Vincent and Sierra White each had 15 digs and Nikki Lee and Wiley Lang added eight each. Vincent and White also had two blocks each and White had a team-best five kills. Audrey Griffith and Rio Cruz each had four digs.
FOOTBALL
BANDON 48, ILLINOIS VALLEY 22: Wyatt Dyer scored three touchdowns and Braydon Freitag had a touchdown run and touchdown pass as the Tigers got their second win of the season at Cave Junction.
Dyer scored on runs of 13, 6 and 66 yards for Bandon. Brynn Green and Sean White also had touchdown runs.
You have free articles remaining.
Freitag scored on a 66-yard run when the Tigers led just 22-14 late in the second quarter and later connected with Coby Smith on a 20-yard touchdown run.
The game was the Tigers’ nonleague game during the Sunset Conference season. Bandon returns to league play with a big game at Toledo next week.
TOLEDO 64, GOLD BEACH 16: The Boomers kept their record perfect and improved to 2-0 in league play with the road win.
Toledo, which dropped to No. 2 in the coaches poll this week, is now 6-0 on the year.
BOYS SOCCER
Sky-Em League
COTTAGE GROVE 2, MARSHFIELD 1: The Lions beat the Pirates for the second time this year.
After a scoreless first half, Cottage Grove got a pair of goals early in the second. Alberto Castillo scored for the Pirates, heading in a pass from Ernesto Hernandez, but the Pirates couldn’t get the equalizer.
Marshfield fell to 2-3 and Cottage Grove improved to 3-2 in the league standings.
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4
DOUGLAS 2, COQUILLE 1: The Trojans had a pair of first-half goals and held on to beat the Coquille-Myrtle Point squad, despite a dominant second half by the DevilCats.
Coquille coach Don Swenson said his club had possession for probably 35 of the 40 minutes in the second half, but were only able to manage a single goal, by Ruendy Indalecio with 13 minutes to go in the match.
“We just couldn’t find the goal,” Swenson said.
Holden Schuster scored in the 23rd minute and Evan Salthouse in the 30th for Douglas.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 2, UVC 0: The Bruins picked up a huge home win, beating the second-place Monarchs to stay perfect in the standings two games into the second half of the league season.
The Bruins have handed the Monarchs both their losses.
GLIDE 3, GOLD BEACH 0: The Panthers were unable to duplicate their only win of the season, when they fell at home to the Wildcats.