Marshfield’s volleyball team wrapped up the first round of play in the Sky-Em League with a sweep of host Elmira on Thursday, beating the Falcons 25-9, 25-14, 25-23.
Taylor Londo had 17 kills and Cedar Ward 12 to lead the Pirates on offense. Londo also had 17 assists for Marshfield, while Raegan Rhodes had nine and Aubrie Rush five. Makenna Anderson had 22 digs, Londo 14 and Karina Skurk 10.
The Pirates open the second round of league play at home against Junction City on Tuesday.
BULLDOGS TOP WOLVERINES: North Bend rallied from a set down to beat host Willamette 22-25, 25-18, 25-11, 25-23 in the opener to the second half of the Midwestern League season.
“It was an amazing night for several girls,” North Bend coach Jessica Randle said.
Kait Randle had nine kills and Abbie Kirby seven for the Bulldogs. Chelsea Howard and Emily West added six each.
Maya Massey had six stuff blocks and West four. Isabelle Peck had six assists and 12 digs.
The Bulldogs improved to 5-4 in league play.
BRAVE BEAT BOBCATS: Reedsport won at Myrtle Point 25-9, 25-19, 27-25 on Thursday.
Nikki Leep had 13 kills, Hayden Weekly had five kills and five stuff blocks, and Madison Brown had 11 assists and four kills for the Bobcats in the loss.
TIGERS SWEEP PANTHERS: Bandon beat visiting Gold Beach 25-15, 25-14, 26-24 on Thursday.
Kennedy Turner had eight kills and Traylyn Arana added four for the Tigers. Kylie Lakey and Bailee George each had five aces.
The Tigers played well as a team and created good momentum with strong serving, coaches said.
WOLVES BEAT CRUISERS: Powers fell to unbeaten Days Creek 25-15, 25-21, 25-11 on Thursday.
The Wolves lead the league’s North Division, while Powers is second in the South Division heading into Saturday’s home match against Pacific.
SOCCER
BRUINS TOP DEVILCATS: Brookings-Harbor blanked the combined Coquille-Myrtle Point team on Thursday.
The Bruins finished the first half of the league season a perfect 7-0. The DevilCats are 3-4.