Marshfield’s girls basketball team got its first win of the season in dramatic fashion Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Kaylin Dea had a three-point play on an offensive rebound with 16 seconds to go to put the Pirates in front and Marshfield added two free throws for a 39-35 win over Sisters.
The Pirates celebrated on the court when the clock ran out and again sent up a joyous scream from the locker room during their post-team meeting.
“It’s so exciting,” Dea said. “I know we over-celebrated a little bit, but honestly, we should keep up this energy.”
The Pirates had lost their first four games, including three against teams that coach Bruce Bryant thinks will advance to their respective state tournaments, and had not been in a close game.
“It means a lot to get this win,” Bryant said. “It’s their first team win as a group.”
And it means more, he said, to get that win at home.
Dea scored 16 points to lead the Pirates. Karina Skurk added eight points, including a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Kiana Holley also hit a big 3-pointer in the fourth and Charlie Dea had two for Marshfield’s first six points of the contest, the Pirates’ best showing from outside this season.
“You can’t get confidence unless you start shooting them,” Bryant said.
RylieReece Morgan had 13 points and Hallie Schwartz had eight points and nine steals for the Outlaws, who squandered chances late, including missing their last four free throws when they had chances to extend a late lead.
JUNCTION CITY 38, NORTH BEND 34: The Tigers came back from an early deficit to beat the Bulldogs in the quarterfinals at Marshfield High School.
North Bend led 13-1 early and 15-3 early in the second period before Junction City scored the final 12 points of the half. The score was tied early in the fourth quarter when Ashlynn Long hit a 3-pointer to put Junction City ahead for good.
Alli Bedacht had 11 points for the Tigers, while Cienna Hartle scored nine and Long eight.
Megan Proett had 10 points for the Bulldogs and Adrianna Frank, Makoa Matthews and Randee Cunningham scored seven each.
PHILOMATH 50, NORTH VALLEY 23: The Warriors limited the Knights to eight points or fewer in every quarter to cruise into the semifinals Thursday at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Sage Kramer had 11 points and Emma Pankalla 10 for the Warriors, who led 28-12 at halftime on the way to the easy win.
Abby Kirkland had seven points and Karlee Touey six for North Valley.
ASTORIA 60, CROOK COUNTY 13: The Fishermen outscored the Cowgirls 39-3 in the first half and coasted to the win.
Hailey O’brien scored 18 points for Astoria. Kajsa Jackson added eight.
Martina Zandio scored six points to lead Crook County.
Boys
NORTH BEND 42, JUNCTION CITY 34: The Bulldogs rallied from a big deficit by dominating the final 22 minutes to beat the Tigers and reach the semifinals.
Junction City led 20-7 after three straight jumpers by Riley Sangermano early in the second period, but only scored 14 points the rest of the way.
North Bend, meanwhile, got hot, sparked by a trapping defense. The Bulldogs had a 23-6 run bridging the second and third periods and shot 8-for-11 overall in the second half.
Kyle Martin, who hit two 3-pointers to start the third quarter, led North Bend with nine points. Eight Bulldogs scored with Chase Platt adding eight and Garrison Mateski and Brady Messner seven each.
Estifanos Gerdes had 13 points and Sangermano 12 for Junction City.
MARSHFIELD 59, SISTERS 38: The Pirates pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Outlaws.
“I was pleased with the win. I was pleased with the effort tonight. I’m really pleased with the progress we have made,” said Marshfield head coach Marty Stallard.
Mason Ainsworth led the Pirates with 21 points and Landon Ginn-Forsberg added 17, capitalizing on steals and fast-break hoops.
Throughout much of the second and third periods, Marshfield led by either six or eight points, with neither team making a run. That changed in the fourth, when the Pirates outscored the Outlaws 16-2.
Nate Weber led Sisters with 14 points.
CROOK COUNTY 50, LA SALLE PREP 40: The Cowboys beat the defending champion Falcons in the quarterfinals at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Cayden Lowenbach hit a pair of 3-pointers and had 14 points for Crook County and Kevin Sanchez added 13 more points as the Cowboys broke the game open by outscoring La Salle Prep 18-11 in the second quarter.
Nic Boyd had 14 points to lead the Falcons.
PHILOMATH 59, NORTH VALLEY 41: The Warriors jumped to a 32-18 halftime lead and beat the Knights to advance to the semifinals against North Bend.
Michael Lundy had 16 points, Ty May 14 and Toby Stueve 10 for Philomath.
Dylan Neufeld, Tanner Lauby and Ole Schneurer all scored nine points for North Valley.