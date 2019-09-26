Marshfield’s boys soccer team won at Junction City 4-1 on Thursday to improve to 1-1 in Sky-Em League play.
The Pirates got on the board early when Anthony Salinas got behind the Junction City back line and beat the goalkeeper one-on-one.
Miguel Flores scored in the 12th minute on an assist by goalkeeper Daniel Garcia with a big goal kick.
Ander Ausin Fernandez gave the Pirates a 3-0 halftime league with a goal in the 30th minute.
Salinas had a second goal on a crossing pass from Pedro Casas before Junction City got its goal in the 60th minute.
The Pirates allowed just three shots and had 13 shots for the night.
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4
COQUILLE 4, GOLD BEACH 0: The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point soccer team scored two goals in each half to beat the visiting Panthers.
In the first half, Ruendy Indalecio had a goal and Autumn Morrison headed in a pass from Jose Medina for a second goal.
In the second half, Jaylyn Rayevich scored for the DevilCats and Godfred Amonoo added a final goal on a rebound.
Both teams include several girls. Gold Beach includes one player from Pacific, Ben Garratt.
The DevilCats improved to 3-2. The Panthers are 1-4.
VOLLEYBALL
Skyline League
CRUISERS TOP UVC: Powers rallied from two sets down to win their homecoming match over Umpqua Valley Christian 17-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-3 on Thursday.
“It was a very exciting game,” Powers coach Heather Shorb said. “We started off very slow the first two games and really struggled. The last three games, everything came together.
“We worked well together and got some good passes, which led to good attacks. I’m very proud of everybody tonight.”
Trinidy Blanton had 27 kills, four aces and five blocks; Lauren Stallard had seven kills; Kendra Hutton had six aces and 10 digs; and Emma Krantz had 18 assists in the win.
Layla Pappas had 18 kills and 24 digs for the Monarchs. Tylie Bendele had 15 kills and Gianna Landes 15 assists.
WARRIORS TOP PACIFIC: North Douglas swept host Pacific 25-18, 25-9, 25-10 as the Pirates lost their second straight against one of the league's top teams.
Pacific will try to bounce back when it hosts rival Powers on Saturday.
Sky-Em League
PIRATES SWEEP VIKINGS: Marshfield beat visiting Siuslaw 25-20, 25-21, 25-13 for the Pirates’ first Sky-Em League win.
“We finally put a full match together,” Marshfield coached Tammie Montiel said. “The girls looked like they were having fun on the court.”
Cedar Ward had eight kills, Jamie Foster seven and Taylor Lando six for the Pirates. Lando had 12 assists. Makenna Anderson had 18 digs and Aburie Rush and Carmen Samuels had three aces each.
Midwestern League
COMETS BEAT BULLDOGS: North Bend fell to host Crater 25-21, 25-13, 25-13 in Central Point on Thursday, wrapping up the first half of the Midwestern League season with a 4-4 league mark.
North Bend lost its third straight league match while Crater improved to 5-1 heading into its final two matches of the first round at home Saturday against Thurston and Springfield.
The Bulldogs were missing both their setters — Olivia Peck and Sydney Wilson — due to illness, though Abbie Kirby and Jayden Frank “did an excellent job setting,” coach Jessica Randle said.
Chelsea Howard had eight kills for the Bulldogs. Kait Randle had five kills and Frank had 10 assists. Isabelle Peck had 12 digs.
“We have room to improve on blocking and serving tough,” Jessica Randle said. “We have time to work hard and get back on track before our next match.”
North Bend is off until starting the second round of league play at Willamette next Thursday.
Sunset Conference
BOBCATS TIP IRISH: Myrtle Point outlasted Waldport 25-20, 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-4.
Nikki Leep had 22 kills and 27 digs for the Bobcats in the win. Madison Brown had 30 assists. Hayden Weekly had eight kills and Heavenlee Reynolds added 30 digs. Tayler Thomas had a big serving run in the final set.
The Bobcats head to the Western Christian tournament on Saturday.
BOOMERS BEAT PANTHERS: Toledo topped visiting Gold Beach 25-9, 25-11, 25-13 as the Boomers kept their strong start to the league season.
Toledo is 3-1, tied for second with Reedsport behind unbeaten Coquille.