The Coquille-Myrtle Point soccer team got a late penalty kick by Luke Donaldson to beat visiting Glide 2-1 in a Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 match Thursday.
The Wildcats were called for a handball in the box when a defender reached up to stop a shot headed for the goal with just over 2 minutes to go in the match. Donaldson converted the penalty kick past Glide goalie Tyler Organ for the winning goal.
Ruendy Indalecio got the first goal for the DevilCats midway through the first half, knocking a ball into the net off a Glide defender.
The Wildcats equaled the score with 56th minute, when Hunter Rinnert headed in a corner kick by teammate Brett Narkiewicz.
Organ stopped two good shots in the final 10 minutes, but couldn’t stop the penalty kick as the DevilCats improved to 6-5 in league play. Glide is 3-7-1.
The DevilCats visit Gold Beach on Tuesday before finishing with home matches against the league’s top two teams, Brookings-Harbor and Umpqua Valley Christian.
The Bruins improved to 11-0 in league play with a 4-0 win at Sutherlin on Thursday, Brookings-Harbor’s ninth shutout in league play. Fabian Villa scored two of the goals and assisted Jair Valdovinos on the other two for the Bruins.
UVC beat Douglas 3-0 to improve to 9-2. Gold Beach fell 2-1 to South Umpqua.
Sky-Em League
MARIST CATHOLIC 6, MARSHFIELD 1: The Spartans beat the visiting Pirates in Eugene, though Marshfield again scored a goal, something no other league teams have done against Marist Catholic this season.
Ernesto Hernandez scored Marshfield’s goal on a penalty kick for a fowl drawn by Alberto Castillo.
“It was tough, closer game than the score, but not by much,” Marshfield coach Drew Jones said.
Marshfield fell to 3-4 in league play and will finish the league season with a home match against Elmira next Thursday and then play a nonleague match against Brookings-Harbor a week later to prepare for a possible postseason match.
Volleyball
Midwestern League
LANCERS TOP BULLDOGS: Churchill swept visiting North Bend 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 in Eugene as the Bulldogs struggled without libero Isabelle Peck in the lineup.
Maya Massey had a big night at the net for the Bulldogs, with five kills, four stuff blocks and a bunch of other touches, coach Jessica Randle said.
Kait Randle had six kills and two aces, Emily West had four kills and Sydney Wilson had eight assists in the loss for the Bulldogs, who play in the Marshfield Invitational on Saturday before a big home match against Ashland on Tuesday.
Sunset Conference
DEVILS BEAT BOBCATS: Coquille swept host Myrtle Point 25-23, 25-13, 25-16 to bounce back from its first league loss in nearly three years.
Drew Wilson had 28 assists in the win. Ellie Ekelund had nine kills and 11 digs and Hailey Combie had eight kills, four stuff blocks, six aces and seven digs. Saige Gallino had four kills, 16 digs and four aces and Spencer Gallino had two kills, eight digs and three assists. Gaby McCrorey had her best match of the year with six kills and four blocks, Mariah Jarrett had 10 digs and Courtney Sanders had four digs and served the final five points of the match.
Nikki Leep had nine kills and 12 digs, Madison Brown had 10 assists and four kills and Hayden Weekly had five kills and 10 blocks for the Bobcats in the loss.
REEDSPORT TOPS PANTHERS: The Brave beat Gold Beach 25-19, 25-16, 26-24.
Makenzie Seeley had 24 assists, four aces and two kills for Reedsport. Riley Wright and Jenna Corcoran had 12 kills each.
Brooklen Dunn had nine digs and two kills for the Panthers and Emma Mazur had six assists and two aces. Jasmyn Merica had four kills, an ace and two assists; Sam Mazur had four digs and two aces; Gabby Clifford had three kills; and Sarina Lacey and Cadence Wilstead each had four digs and an ace.
Reedsport will join Coquille and North Bend in the Marshfield Invitational on Saturday before wrapping up the Sunset Conference season with a big match at third-place Toledo on Thursday.
TIGERS TIP IRISH: Bandon outlasted visiting Waldport 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14, 15-13.
“There were really long rallies the whole night and we finally finished some plays,” Bandon coach Mariah Vierck said. “We played better as a team after I tried a new rotation. Hopefully this builds some momentum.”
Traylyn Arana had 13 kills and four aces and Kennedy Turner had 12 kills in the win for the Tigers. Kylie Lakey had strong serving, especially in the fourth set, and finished with 13 aces. Lakey and Arana also were strong in the back row for Bandon.
The match came on senior night for Lakey, Arana, Naomi Martin and Ashley Strain. The Tigers finish the regular season with road matches against Coquille and Myrtle Point next week.
Skyline League
CRUISERS WIN: Powers beat visiting Riddle 25-16, 25-16, 23-25, 25-13 to force a tie for second with the Irish in the league’s South Division.
“We played very well,” Powers coach Heather Shorb said. “I felt like everyone on the team stepped up tonight.”
Trinidy Blanton had 28 kills and two blocks for the Cruisers. Lauren Stallard had four kills and Emma Krantz four aces.
Holly McKnight was strong on defense and Skyler Dowe had consistent serving, Shorb added.
The teams both finished 8-7 in league play and will meet Monday at Camas Valley to determine which will get a home game in the league playoffs. The winner of Monday’s match will host Elkton and the loser will visit North Douglas for spots in the league tournament along with the two division champions — Camas Valley in the South and Days Creek in the North.
MONARCHS TOP PIRATES: Pacific fell to Umpqua Valley Christian 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 in the Pirates’ season finale.
Pacific finished 2-13 in the final standings.