In 1968, Sutherlin’s boys won the first basketball title in school history, beating Pleasant Hill 72-64 in the championship game at Marshfield High School.
The win capped a magical season for the Bulldogs, a team the coach recalls was ideal.
“We didn’t have any weaknesses,” Gary Olson said. “We had five good starters and a strong bench, which in itself makes you pretty good.”
The Bulldogs had good size, including 6-foot-5-inch Jeff Vermeer, who averaged 15 points and 15 rebounds a game, speedy guard Mike Wiley, who averaged 18.5 points and Larry Owens, who put up nearly 12 points and eight rebounds a night.
Wiley and Mike Vermeer were on the all-tournament first team, with Wiley pouring in 31 points against top-ranked Rogue River in the semifinals.
Sutherlin also had an undefeated junior varsity team, a group that helped the Bulldogs finish second at the state tournament in 1969, when they lost the highest scoring championship game in history to Creswell (100-91) and third in 1970.
But Sutherlin got to its title with hard work, said Owens.
“I think we trained hard and we did what we were supposed to do,” he said. “It seems like we were running laps all the time — laps and free throws.
“And they used to put a cap on the basket just so we couldn’t make a basket so we would practice rebounding.”
All that hard work set up the big tournament run in what the participants described as a great atmosphere.
“The gymnasium was packed,” Owens said. “I can’t imaging getting any more people in there.”
“It was just an awesome atmosphere to be a part of that,” Olson said.
The Bulldogs had a great following in Sutherlin, and got a great welcome home, said Eric Cannon, a sophomore on the championship team who described himself as the stats kid with the nickname “Super Pencil.”
“After we won, as we were pulling into Sutherlin we had cop cars, fire trucks and a big parade going all the way to the high school,” Cannon recalled.
Olson was accustomed to success, having grown up in Reedsport, which was “pretty good in everything,” he said.
Olson led the Bulldogs to the title in his first season and ended up coaching basketball in the Sutherlin school district for 28 years, including at least a decade each as head coach for the boys and the girls.
The 1968 championship team was a special experience.
“It was a good time,” Owens said, adding that winning the first title for Sutherlin was a good feeling.
“I think it brought a little prestige to the school,” he said. “It was nice to bring the trophy home.”
A number of those Bulldogs will return to Marshfield on Saturday night to be recognized at halftime of the boys championship game.
Some members of the squad have moved out of state. A handful have died over the years, including JD Leafgren, Mike Kesner, David Whited and Lynn Bebeau, as well as the scorebook keeper Michelle Murphy, Cannon said.
The town is still a basketball-loving community, Cannon said, and he is among many hoping Sutherlin’s girls will be playing in the championship game before the 1968 champions are honored.
He noted that when the Sutherlin girls beat Portland Adventist on Friday afternoon to reach the state tournament Sutherlin’s gym was packed.
Sutherlin won another boys basketball title in 1977. The girls won several crowns over the past 15 years, including four straight when the school was still in Class 4A. Cannon expects they all have the same attitude he has.
“It was awesome,” he said. “It still is.”