NORTH BEND — Seemingly down and out against Vale in an intense girls quarterfinal game at the Class 3A state tournament Thursday, Sutherlin turned to speedy Jadyn Vermillion.
The Bulldogs trailed the Vikings by seven points with four minutes to go in a battle of athletic teams from schools with rich traditions of recent titles and two of the best coaches in the state — Sutherlin’s Josh Grotting and Vale’s Jason Johnson. But Vermillion carried the Bulldogs back from the brink, helping Sutherlin overcome the deficit to get to overtime and eventually beat the Vikings 66-57 at North Bend High School.
Sutherlin earned a quarterfinal matchup with Burns on Friday while Vale was sent to the consolation bracket and a morning contest with Harrisburg for a spot in Saturday’s fourth-place trophy game.
The difference late was Vermillion, who said it wasn’t that she felt a need to put the team on her shoulders.
“The coaches wanted me to take the (Vale defender) one on one,” she said. “I did my job.”
Vermillion got to the rim seemingly at will in the closing minutes of regulation and overtime, when she scored 13 of her game-high 29 points.
“Tip your hat to that kid,” Vale’s coach Johnson said. “We couldn’t keep in front of her. She kept attacking the rim.”
The shot that really sparked the comeback was a 3-pointer by Vermillion, when her defender was back to keep her from getting by her to the basket. That cut the Vale lead that had been 47-39 to 49-47. After making one of two free throws, Vermillion again got to the rim to put Sutherlin ahead.
Her counterpart No. 13, Vale’s Emersyn Johnson, made a free throw with 9 seconds left to tie the game and Vermillion missed a shot at the buzzer to win it leading to the extra session.
In overtime, Emersyn Johnson had four points and then Vale got a 3-pointer by Ashley Jacobs for a 55-53 lead with 2:30 to go. But again Vermillion countered as Sutherlin scored the game’s last 14 points.
She attacked the basket to cut the margin to 57-56. On the next possession, her path was blocked, but she spotted teammate Kiersten Haines open on the wing.
Up to that point, Haines had missed nine of her 10 shots, including five 3-pointers, and had a grand total of two points.
But her shot was true and Sutherlin was in front for good 58-57 with 90 seconds to go, as the huge blue-clad fan base in the north stands erupted.
“I was thankful it went in,” Haines said, admitting that her shooting all night had been “horrible.”
“I’m just glad it went in when we needed it.”
Vermillion was confident in Haines. If she couldn’t get to the rim, that was her second option.
“I knew she was going to make it,” Vermillion said.
Vermillion was the only player on either team who never came out of the game, though four of Vale’s five starters played at least 33 minutes (one more than regulation).
Her speed and endurance proved vital — she also had five assists, five steals and seven rebounds to go with her points.
“That’s just a lot of hours spent in the gym and a lot of hard work,” Grotting said.
The production of Vermillion and Sutherlin’s only two subs who saw the court — Carmen Ganger and Abigail Masterfield — became more important when both point guard Miach Wicks and post player Amy Dickover fouled out.
Grotting praised Ganger and Masterfield, who both made key contributions inside.
“Carmen and Abby were starters the last two years,” he said of the two seniors. “They accepted their new roles.”
Paige Bailey had 13 points and eight rebounds for Sutherlin, significantly hitting seven of eight free throws — all in the second half. Haines had seven points.
As elated as the Bulldogs were after their win, Vale was equally disappointed.
Though by the rankings the Vikings were the underdogs, at No. 9 in both the power rankings and coaches poll, they believed they could win and felt they let the game get away.
“I’m pretty disappointed,” Jason Johnson said. “The kids played hard — we just didn’t execute down the stretch.”
The Vikings missed 13 free throws and took a few ill-advised shots with the lead late.
But that didn’t take away from their performance.
“I thought our kids gave a good effort,” Jason Johnson said. “I’m proud of them. They have nothing to hang their heads about.”
But he said it will be tough to bounce back in the consolation bracket.
“We were here to try to win it,” he said. “We put all our effort into tonight.”
From the start it was clear the game was going to be a classic.
Before a basket five minutes into the third quarter by Vermillion gave Sutherlin a 35-31 advantage, the biggest lead by either team had been three points and there had been eight ties and six lead changes (ultimately, there were 11 ties and 10 lead changes).
But almost as suddenly as Sutherlin went up four, Vale was back in front on plays by its top two scorers — a three-point play by Emersyn Johnson and a 3-pointer by Matyson Siddoway. Those sparked a 16-4 run that stretched into the fourth quarter, eventually giving Vale its eight-point cushion.
Johnson finished with 25 points and eight rebounds and Siddoway, who was dazzling early in the game with 3-pointers and reverse layins, had 20 points and 14 rebounds. Though she didn’t score, Kailey McGourty had nine rebounds for the Vikings.
Unfortunately for Vale, it was Sutherlin celebrating and looking ahead because the Bulldogs never lost their composure facing the fourth-quarter deficit.
“I’m so proud of our team,” Vermillion said. “It definitely shows how mentally strong and hard-working we are.”