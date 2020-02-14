COOS BAY — When the Marshfield girls took on Marist Catholic in Eugene earlier this season, the Spartans shot two 3-pointers on the way to a two-point victory. But on Friday night, the Spartans tallied seven first half 3-pointers on the way to a 53-38 victory over the Pirates.
“They shot the lights out. And the Roth girl just got open and made 3s,” said Marshfield head coach Bruce Bryant alluding to Marist’s Jessica Roth, who shot four-of-six on 3-pointers in the first half, including three makes in the first quarter. “Marist played really well. They moved the ball defensively and made things difficult for us.”
The Spartans, at 12-8 overall and 7-2 in the Sky-Em, paired a solid shooting performance — 42 percent from the field but nine-of-18 from 3-point range — with dominant rebounding to move past the Pirates, now 8-15 on the season and 3-6 in league.
“They played well in all aspects of the game,” Bryant reiterated. “So, I was just disappointed. I kind of thought we would get them at home in a close ballgame but we didn’t do enough things well to counter how well they played.”
The Pirates answered early and had the game tied up at 8-8 late in the first quarter after a Kaylin Dea basket. But the Spartans responded with a 9-2 run — all made 3-point baskets — that stretched into the second quarter.
Trying to rally, Marshfield began a concerted effort of driving right to the rim. Leading the way was Kate Miles, who finished with a team-high 13 points.
“In practice we’ve been really trying to get everyone to drive. We’ve been doing drills specifically to get people to drive and I think that I’ve just taken that practice and applied it to the game,” said Miles, who finished five-of-nine from the free throw line. “It’s becoming more natural and I hope that I either make the shot or draw a foul when I go in.”
With Miles getting to the basket, Marshfield came within four points early in the quarter before Marist carried a 26-19 lead to the half. The Spartans began to find success inside early in the second half and opened the third quarter on an 11-4 run.
“That was the game plan from the beginning to kind of spread them out and get into the middle,” said Marist head coach Britton Reeser. “I think Jessica Roth, our senior, our only senior, we don’t have any juniors, she set the tone hitting some shots. I think she’s a first-team all-league type player and she’s really been playing at a high level.”
Roth finished with a game-high 16 points.
Marshfield trailed 42-27 after three quarters and the teams traded baskets throughout the fourth period. Marshfield’s Kaylin Dea finished with eight points while Kiana Holley added seven.
The Pirates finish out the regular season on Tuesday at home against Elmira. With a win against the Falcons, the Pirates would secure a spot in the league playoffs with hopes of scoring a state play-in game.
“We really needed to get one tonight to be able to change our RPI to get closer to the play-in game,” said Bryant. “But you know, now we still have one game to try and do what we can and hope that we can get some help from somewhere else.”