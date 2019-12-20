COOS BAY — Having played in the final two seconds of the third quarter, Marshfield’s Monty Swinson stayed in to start the fourth quarter for the Pirates. With Marshfield trailing Crook County 31-30 in the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament semifinal, Swinson stepped up.
The first time he touched the ball he caught it on the right wing and hit a 3-pointer to give the Pirates the lead. He hit a free throw on the next possession followed by his teammate Mason Ainsworth knocking down a 3-pointer for a 7-0 run in the first minute of the fourth quarter that turned the tide and helped the Pirates secure the 58-44 win.
“I know we needed some points, I know it was a close game so I shot it, I had confidence and it just went in,” said Swinson. “That was just a big momentum booster for the team, for me. So on defense, I just get fired up and so we get going and got in rhythm.”
Swinson’s spark off the bench led to the whole Marshfield team catching fire in the fourth quarter as the Pirates scored 29 points to run away from the Cowboys.
“We talked in the huddle, came into the fourth quarter like OK, let’s go. Let’s finish out the game and get a W,” said Ainsworth. “(Swinson) smashed the three. That was a big momentum swing for us, too. It was good for us to see him come out and hit that. He helped us tonight.
“It was a team effort. As always, it has to be a team effort. Really fun winning, to be honest with you.”
Six different Pirates scored in the fourth quarter, led by Ainsworth, who had 11 of his 18 points. Swinson added all six of his points and Dom Montiel four of his 12. In the final period Marshfield shot 13-of-16 from the free throw line.
Crook County had 13 points in the final quarter on 5-of-19 shooting.
“We hit those two threes and our defense took over and we got a couple easy buckets at the other end. Go with the threes and instead of being down one, we’re up 10,” said Marshfield head coach Marty Stallard. “That’s the way it should work. We shouldn’t get ourself in that hole in the first place but that’s what happened.”
While it was the offense and defense rolling in the fourth quarter, it was a bumpy ride in the third quarter. The Pirates had an eight-point lead fade away as the Cowboys had zero turnovers and three made 3-pointers.
The Cowboys, a team that has never met a 3-pointer they don’t like, finished the game 10-of-37 from downtown.
Crook County’s Kevin Sanchez, one of two players on the Cowboys to record a made two-point shot, finished with 23 points including three made 3-pointers. Jesse Sanchez had nine points, all on 3-pointers.
“We want to shoot all open shots. And if it’s a three, it’s a three. And if it’s a two, it’s a two. We don’t want to pass up any open shots and that’s our philosophy, we shoot all open shots,” said Crook County head coach Jason Mumm.
Those open shots were a point of emphasis for Stallard as the Pirates were often out of position on defense. The offense also struggled putting up just eight points in the third on 2-of-11 shooting.
“We had three really good quarters and one bad. Especially on the offensive end. And we played hard but then we just, we showed our youth in the third quarter. We didn’t take care of the ball, we started rattling,” said Stallard.
“We came out of halftime and had a horrible third quarter. I can take part of the blame for it but that’s OK,” Ainsworth added. “I think in the third quarter we got a little bit too ahead of ourselves and we came back in the fourth quarter and kind of teamed up again and came at it as a whole instead of as individuals.”
In the first half, Marshfield amassed a lead as large as eight, in great part due to the hustle plays of Landon Ginn-Forsberg. Constantly with a hand in the passing lane or in the right spot on a rebound or fast break, Ginn-Forsberg had nine of his 11 points in the first half.
The Pirates will now head to Saturday’s championship to play Philomath in the final at 5:45 p.m. at Marshfield High School. Philomath defeated North Valley 59-41 on Thursday and beat North Bend 35-20 on Friday afternoon.
“I want to see us play four quarters instead of three. I want us to come back with the same intensity and we seem to have done that last time and it carried over tonight,” said Stallard. “I don’t want to see us have a bad quarter.”