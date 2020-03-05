COOS BAY — It started with a steal. Then there was a block, an assist, another block, a rebound and a pair of free throws.
With the game on the line, Cascade Christian’s Donminic Lewis recorded all those stats in the final five minutes of play to spur a 9-2 Challengers run as the team pulled away from Dayton and scored a 53-45 quarterfinals win at the Class 3A boys State tournament.
“I just didn’t want to go home. I want to win the ‘ship,” said Lewis, who finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks. “Last year we had a rough season, we were like 8-20 and then we totally flipped it around this year, 22-5 or something. It’s crazy. I feel like we’re playing with a chip on our shoulder right now.”
Lewis was part of a balanced Cascade Christian scoring night that saw Cody Reece with 13 points, Layne Collom 11, Kiegan Schaan nine and Matt McPheeters added eight.
No. 2 Dayton evened the score at 40 against No. 10 Cascade Christian at Marshfield High School with 4:34 left to play in the game before Lewis helped lock down the defense and speed up the offense.
“That was the thing, we knew the last three minutes defensively we had to pick up the intensity level. Any loose ball or rebound, we had to come up with it and we did,” said Cascade Christian head coach Brian Morse.
The Challengers also got a boost from the free throw line, where the team was seven-of-eight in the fourth quarter and 17-of-21 in the game.
While Cascade Christian was able to close the game out, in the first quarter it was Dayton taking control.
“I thought in the first four minutes they were the aggressor. They were getting us back on our heels, we couldn’t get any of our offense going,” said Morse. “We looked really bad. They made us look really bad. We looked terrible.”
The Challengers were out of sync and it was Dayton methodically running through its offense and finding scoring opportunities. The Pirates had a 13-5 lead after one quarter.
“From (the first quarter on) they played better than we did,” said Dayton head coach Ron Hop. “Just didn’t play well. Got out of rhythm. Just didn’t knock down shots, turned the ball over, weren’t fundamental and let them back in the game.
“I’m just disappointed that we didn’t play our best game.”
Cascade Christian held Dayton to single-digit scoring in the next two quarters — eight and nine points in the second and third quarters respectively — while the Challengers put an emphasis on pushing the pace.
“We became the aggressor, I thought, in the second, third and fourth which picks up our defense, too and helps our offense,” said Morse.
“For us to win, we knew that one of our advantages was going to be fast break off turnovers or change of possession which we did. We got a lot of fast breaks after that, run more. I thought we could have maybe had a little advantage that way and it did happen.”
Cascade Christian finished with 20 fast break points.
The Challengers outscored Dayton 17-4 over a six minute stretch in the second quarter and held a 24-21 lead at the half. The Pirates continued to hang around and after trailing 36-30 heading into the fourth quarter, Dayton turned to Dawson Ashley for offense.
Ashley hit back-to-back 3-pointers to boost the Pirates and scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. The next highest scorer for Dayton was Payton Garrison who had eight points. Justin Morales and Tyler Spink each chipped in seven points.
For Cascade Christian, the win was part of a greater trend on the evening of the lower seeds taking down the top teams at the tournament. On Thursday night the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 ranked teams all fell in the quarterfinals.
“It’s a great opportunity,” said Cascade Christian’s Reece on the parity at the tournament. “We still have to play to the best of our ability. I think the top-eight teams here are evenly matched so we’ve just got to stay locked in and do what we need to do and I think it’s an opportunity for us as a team to come out and maybe win one.”
The Challengers now face cross-town rival St. Mary’s on Friday. The semifinal game tips of at 8:15 p.m. at Marshfield High School. St. Mary’s and Cascade Christian split the regular season matchups in Medford.
Dayton now heads to the loaded consolation bracket where the Pirates will meet No. 3 Salem Academy at 10:45 a.m. at North Bend High School. It is the fourth time these two schools have met this season with Salem Academy winning the regular season PacWest Conference meetings and Dayton claiming the most recent league playoff game.
“We’re just going to play as best we can,” said Dayton’s Hop.