COQUILLE — Chance Liles is trying to find different ways to build up Coquille’s wrestling program.
That’s how his state qualifiers found themselves running to Myrtle Point the other day.
“It’s a mental thing and a team builder,” he said of the 10.2-mile jaunt. “To be able to do that is amazing.”
He hopes it gives the four qualifiers a little edge in close matches when the Class 2A-1A state tournament starts Friday at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Already the team has accomplished a lot. Coquille went into its district tournament with only six grapplers and nearly placed third. Three Red Devils brought home individual titles, including the meet’s outstanding wrestler, Brayden Clayburn.
“I’m very excited,” Liles said. “The kids should do good.”
Clayburn was state champion last year at 160 pounds, though he has bumped up to 182 this season.
“It’s going to be a good challenge,” he said. “Every match is going to be a battle.”
Clayburn has focused this year on improving in little things.
“I’ve done a lot better not giving up so many points, trying to keep them scoreless and finishing every round on top,” he said.
He said outstanding wrestler at the district meet is “just another thing to put on top of the shelf.”
But he feels the state title is a bigger deal.
“It helps you get where you want to get in college,” Clayburn said.
He doesn’t have to worry about college yet. Coquille doesn’t have any seniors, which bodes well for the future.
Tony Florez, who advanced at 120 pounds, is looking forward to taking a step up from his first trip to state as a freshman last year.
“Last year was a good learning experience for me,” said Florez, the No. 3 seed. “I know what it took to get there and how good the kids are.
“I feel like I know what I need to do.”
The big surprise at the district meet for Coquille was freshman Tom Riley, who took the district title at 220 pounds, pinning all his foes.
“It’s a big accomplishment to go to state in general,” Riley said. “It’s awesome to go freshman year.”
As district champion, Riley earned the No. 4 seed, but he knows it will be a challenge.
“I’m really nervous,” he said. “I have a lot of upperclassmen in my weight bracket. I’m going to go wrestle my hardest.”
Coquille has one other state qualifier, junior Ethan Elmer at 145 pounds.
MARSHFIELD: The Pirates advanced four wrestlers to state, perhaps none happier than Tandy Martin.
The senior has a chance to become a four-time state placer after recovering from a dislocated elbow in time to finish second at the district meet at 160 pounds.
“I’m just happy to get another opportunity at state,” he said. “Anything can happen at state.”
He admitted that missing out on a fourth district title was heartbreaking, but said he just couldn’t do enough with his weakened elbow on his dominant right arm.
“I did everything I had to do,” Martin said. “I just couldn’t physically pull it off.”
He hopes with a few more days to heal, he will get some of the power back in his arm. And if he can’t win the state title, he still has a lot to wrestle for.
“I could at least be a four-time state placer,” he said. “That would be huge.”
You have free articles remaining.
Marshfield’s lone district champion was Peyton Forbes, another senior, who is seeded second this week at 145 pounds.
“I think I have a really good chance of punching my ticket to the finals,” Forbes said.
He was proud of his effort at district, though he regretted not having a pin in the final.
Forbes enters on a big run, having not lost since the Oregon Classic in January. He’s more impressed with what Martin was able to accomplish.
“He is killing it, though a lot of kids would have given up from that injury,” Forbes said.
Senior Josh Hinds advanced to state for the second time, and has his own goals for redemption. He suffered a broken arm in his first match.
“I feel I’ve got a good shot,” Hinds said. “I feel I’ve got lots of things I’ve been working on.”
He was happy with how he wrestled at district, aside from his semifinal match, and he learned from that as well.
“I wasn’t moving my feet in the semifinals,” he said, adding he hopes to do everything right at 170 pounds.
Marshfield’s other qualifier was freshman Johnathan Calvert, who advanced at 126 pounds.
To get there, he had to beat the wrestler who handed him his first loss in the district tournament.
“If he can place at state, it would be great,” Marshfield coach Tyler Strenke said. “But just going up there will be a great experience for him, to see what he’s getting into for the next three years.”
NORTH BEND: The Bulldogs went from no qualifiers last year to two this year, with both Liam Buskerud and Gabriel Foltz advancing.
Buskerud just missed last year but reached the championship match last weekend at Thurston, losing to Crater’s Kabb Christianson in the 160-pound final.
“(Going to state) is a privilege,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been looking for all season.
“It’s a relief to be on the big stage. I want to prove that I can perform on that stage.”
But he knows to expect a big challenge in Portland.
“Every match is going to be tough,” he said. “That’s good — going in knowing you have to battle every match.”
Foltz was just happy to get to state after finishing fourth at 285 pounds.
“I feel I did very good at district,” he said. “My goal was just to make it to state.”
He wishes more of his teammates had qualified — six other Bulldogs lost matches that would have gotten them into the round to qualify for state — but said the program has upward momentum.
“I feel like I’ve learned more this year,” he said. “We have great coaches. I couldn’t ask for more.”
North Bend coach Jeff Buskerud said he wants his two grapplers to enjoy the experience.
“We’ll just go up there and wrestle,” he said. “The pressure is all gone.”
MYRTLE POINT: The Bobcats have two wrestlers: freshman Bailey Thompson at 113 pounds and junior Caleb Brickey at 182. Brickey finished third at the district meet and got an at-large bid.
GOLD BEACH: The Panthers send three wrestlers to state — seniors Dylan Edwards at 132 pounds, Landen Timeus at 138 and Darren Bright at 182. Timeus is the No. 3 seed.
SIUSLAW: The Vikings have six wrestlers in the Class 4A tournament and two more in the girls tournament.
Christian Newlan (220 pounds) and Matthew Horrillo (285) both won district titles. Mason Buss (120 pounds) and Elijah LaCosse (138) both finished second. Ryan Jennings (152) and Luis Infante-Marquez (182) placed third.
In addition, Bailey Overton (120) and Hayden Mjller (135) both advanced to the girls state tournament, which also is this weekend at the Memorial Coliseum.