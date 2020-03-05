COOS BAY – In a contest between two teams calling themselves the Crusaders, St. Mary’s moved one step closer to Class 3A basketball’s Promised Land.
St. Mary’s used a 27-9 explosion in the third quarter and a wide-open offense to blow open a 71-55 victory over Salem Academy and punched a ticket to the semifinals of the Class 3A boys state tournament on Thursday night at Marshfield High School. On a night that featured two previous upsets, this game proved to be no different, with the No. 6 seed toppling the No. 3 seed.
“With this group of kids, we just talk about playing loose,” St. Mary’s coach Richard Vasey said. “We run the motion offense and if they can slow us down and disrupt our motion, we can shoot it.”
A large portion of St. Mary’s success came from a dominant 28-point performance by Tre Foster. Vasey said competing in the state tournament is a great way to get exposure for the senior post, who won player of the year honors in his league.
“We don’t get to play these teams all year and this is opportunity to get him on this stage and let the rest of the state know what he can do,” Vasey said. “This was just a typical game for him.”
But it wasn’t all about St. Mary’s throughout the game. Salem Academy came out swinging early. After falling behind, Salem Academy used a 6-1 run late in the first quarter to claim a five-point lead through eight minutes.
That lead was extended in the second quarter to seven with back-to-back 3-pointers by Bennet Bos, who finished with a team-high 20 points.
Coming out of the locker room after a rough-and-tumble first half and facing a five-point deficit, St. Mary’s went on an epic scoring binge in the third quarter, fueled by aggressive defense and a fast-paced offense.
A steal that led to an emphatic dunk by Foster set off an 8-0 run that included a pair of technical foul free-throws and a layup by Will Kranenburg as well as an alley-oop layup by Foster to put St. Mary’s in the driver’s seat 42-36 with 3:29 in the third quarter.
Bos answered with a 3-pointer for Salem Academy, but St. Mary’s was off and running again with back-to-back 3s — one from way downtown and a second on a bank shot — by Josh Banton. Foster hit another layup to give St. Mary’s its first double-digit lead, 50-39, with 57 seconds left in the third quarter.
St. Mary’s managed to hold off every one of Salem Academy’s surges after that on the way to an impressive win.
“We settled so much on offense in the first half and at halftime I talked to them about letting our defense get going and letting the offense feed off of that,” Vasey said. “We didn’t think we could run with (Salem Academy) but once we got out there and got loosened up, we got going.”
Kranenburg had 14 points, Banton 10 and Luke Bennion nine for St. Mary’s, which will face Medford rival Cascade Christian in the semifinals Friday night.
Austin Miller and Luke Miller had eight points each to supplement the scoring by Bos for Salem Academy, which faces PacWest Conference rival Dayton in the consolation semifinals at North Bend High School.