NORTH BEND — According to head coach Bill Callaway, it was a near perfect defensive game for the North Bend boys basketball team.
“I thought we played 28 minutes of great defense. Some of the best we’ve played this year,” said Callaway after Tuesday’s home loss to Springfield. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, it was a 32 minute game.
As both teams hoped for made baskets, it was the Millers using two offensive surges to earn a 47-34 wire-to-wire win over North Bend in the Midwestern League matchup.
“We gave up two two-minute spurts in both halves,” said Callaway. “Shoot, what did they have, 20-some of their points in that four minutes?”
They sure did.
In stretches of play to end both the first half and the second half, the Millers outscored the Bulldogs 26-5. After North Bend cut its deficit to one in the second quarter, Springfield put together an 11-0 run to head to the locker room. It was the same story in the second half as the Bulldogs fought back to trail by two before the Millers ended the game on a 15-5 run.
“We were pushing hard, we exerted a lot of energy. We fought all night to get to that two-point game. And then we needed to make a play and we got overextended and they took advantage,” said Callaway. “But otherwise, we’re playing hard, we’re playing better. We just keep trying to improve.”
While ultimately pleased with the defense, Callaway is hoping for more on offense. The Bulldogs were 13-of-43 (30 percent) from the field and shot just three free throws (with two coming off a Springfield technical foul). The Millers shot 20-of-45 (44 percent) in the contest.
It was an uphill battle from the start as North Bend missed its first 10 shots. While only giving up 10 points in the opening quarter, the Bulldogs didn’t score in the first 7:59 of play. A put-back lay-up at the buzzer from Garrison Mateski put North Bend on the scoreboard.
Despite the slow start, the Bulldogs were right back in the game after back-to-back 3-pointers from Brady Messner. Messner led North Bend in scoring with 14 points. With another 3 from Kyle Martin a minute later, North Bend had quickly made it a competitive game as they now trailed 12-11.
But Springfield’s Braeden Lowe responded going four-for-four in the quarter and scoring nine of Springfield’s final 11 points to give the Millers a 23-11 lead at halftime.
“I think it just comes down to focus,” said Springfield head coach Crosby Green on how his team was able to find baskets at crucial moments. “Happened in the first half and the second half — all of a sudden it starts to click.
“(It’s) hey let’s be patient on offense, let’s move the ball around, not turn the ball over. Let’s get them to turn the ball over and then things will hopefully go our way and tonight they fortunately did.”
North Bend finished with 21 turnovers while Springfield had 13.
The Bulldogs trailed by nine with two minutes left in the third quarter when Mateski found some offense. A lay-up, the first North Bend two-pointer since his make in the first quarter, followed by two more lay-ups from Mateski, including an and-one, were part of a 9-0 run from the Bulldogs to pull within two points with 6:00 left to play in the game.
Mateski finished with nine points, while Chase Platt added eight.
“They’re extremely aggressive (on defense). They’re very, very quick. They’re not super big but they’re awfully quick,” said Callaway. “That’s their game, put a lot of pressure on and try to get you out of yours. And I think we struggled to get into ours. A little bit of credit to them but credit to us, we kept fighting to get back in.”
But just as Springfield had done in the first half, when the game got tight, they answered. This time it was Trey Bryant who scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. The two-point game suddenly turned into a late 16-point lead for the Millers.
North Bend scored five points in the final five minutes of the game, a fact that pleased Crosby.
“Our defense has always been strong all year. That’s our strong suit. We get after it,” he said. “A lot of guys don’t get a lot of easy shots which makes it tough on the other team to get some buckets.”
The Bulldogs have now lost seven straight games and are now 0-5 in the Midwestern League. North Bend travels to Eagle Point on Friday before returning home on Saturday to host Marshfield in the Civil War.
“We’ve just got to take care of ourselves, keep getting better,” said Callaway. “It would be nice to be a little more efficient on offense. We’ll work on that and finish the 32 minutes of defense.”