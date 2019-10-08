The Coquille-Myrtle Point soccer team evened its Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 record to 4-4 by beating visiting South Umpqua 5-1 on Tuesday.
The DevilCats scored three goals in the first half and two in the second to beat the Lancers for the second time this year.
“We’re starting to see the whole team concept,” Coquille coach Don Swenson said of the squad, which includes six girls since the program didn’t have enough for a girls team this year. “They are starting to trust each other.”
Luke Donaldson got the DevilCats on the board with a goal, assisted by Jose Medina, in the seventh minute.
Ruendy Indalecio scored the first of his two goals in the 14th minute and Marco Rodriguez scored in the 38th minute.
After Elliott Shurtz scored for the Lancers in the 56th minute, Coquille got the second goal from Indalecio in the 60th minute and a final score by Godfred Amonoo in the 68th.
“The offense looked better,” Swenson said.
Coquille had another strong defensive match, led by the speedy Medina in front of goalie Layne Moore. Swenson also praised the efforts of freshmen Trace Edwards and Angel Rodriguez — two of the seven freshmen on the squad.
“The girls are doing a fantastic job,” he added, specifically mentioning Sydney Seferse, Bailey Higgins and Jaylyn Rayevich.
The DevilCats visit Douglas on Thursday and host Sutherlin on Monday. The Bulldogs are currently third in the standings, two games in front of Coquille.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 7, GOLD BEACH 0: The Bruins shut out the Panthers to stay perfect in the league standings at 8-0.
Fabian Villa had a hat trick for the Bruins. Jake Beaman had a pair of assists and Jair Valdovinos had a goal and an assist.
Sky-Em League
MARSHFIELD 10, ELMIRA 1: The Pirates dominated the host Falcons, building a 7-0 halftime lead.
Anthony Salinas scored the opening goal for the Pirates and then had a crossing pass that Elmira knocked into the goal for an own goal. Salinas added another goal for an early 3-0 lead.
Alberto Castillo, Ismael Rodriguez, Pedro Casas and Ander Ausin Fernandez also scored in the first half.
Freshman Jacob Eastwood scored his first two varsity goals in the second half and Gage Hammond had the final goal on an assist by Daniel Garcia, Marshfield’s normal goalie who had moved up into the midfield in the later portions of the match.
Marshfield improved to 2-2 at the midway point of the league season, tied with Cottage Grove and Junction City. The Pirates lost to Cottage Grove and beat Junction City, who beat the Lions.
Marshfield gets its second shot at Cottage Grove on Thursday, this time on the road.
The Pirates led the Lions 1-0 before Cottage Grove scored three late goals back on Sept. 24 in their league opener at Pete Susick Stadium.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sky-Em League
ELMIRA 1, MARSHFIELD 0: The Pirates had another strong defensive performance, but couldn’t match Elmira’s first-half goal in a loss to the Falcons at Pete Susick Stadium.
Kennady Laing scored the goal for the Falcons 19 minutes into the match on an assist by Mackenzie Wisner.
“We have a pretty solid defense and a good goalie,” Marshfield coach Pio Figueroa said, referring to goalkeeper Dahlia Kanui and the back line.
“Compared to last year, I feel pretty proud.”
In 2018, when Marshfield didn’t win any league matches, Marist scored four goals in the first half of one match and three in the first half of the other.
While the Pirates are strong on defense, they are struggling to score, but Figueroa sees progress.
“We are getting more athletic girls,” he said.
The Pirates host Cottage Grove on Thursday night.