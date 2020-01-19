Reedsport’s wrestling team finished fourth in the Class 2A-1A championship bracket at the Oregon Classic on Saturday, losing close matches in both the semifinals and third-place duals.
The Brave reached the semifinals with a 42-33 win over Crane, but then came up short against Central Linn (40-36) and Grant Union (42-39).
Against Crane, Aaron Solomon and River Lichte had pins for the Brave and Eli Carson, Christian Solomon and Miguel Velazquez won by decision. Each team won three matches by forfeit.
But against Central Linn, two forfeits given up by the Brave made the difference, with the Cobras able to fill all but one of the weight classes, which was a double-forfeit.
Reedsport almost won the dual anyway, on the strength of six pins, by Jose Martinez, Adam Solomon, Christian Solomon, Carson, Lichte and Velazquez.
In the third-place match, Reedsport came up just short. Adam Solomon, Carson and Velazquez had pins and Aaron Solomon and Christian Solomon won their matches by decision. Grant Union had one more pin and won one more match by forfeit than the Brave.
Culver dominated Central Linn 62-18 for the title.
In the Class 2A-1A Consolation bracket, Coquille came up short against North Lake 36-30 and beat Yamhill-Carlton based on a tiebreaker after both scored 30 points.
Tony Florez, Ethan Elmer and Brayden Clayburn pinned both their opponents for Coquille. Dillon Thurman had a pin against Yamhill-Carlton.
In the Class 4A consolation bracket, Marshfield came up short against Madras (58-12) and McLoughlin (51-18).
Peyton Forbes and Tandy Martin had pins against Madras and Martin also pinned his foe against McLoughlin, where the Pirates got their other two wins by forfeit.
NICK LUTZ INVITATIONAL: Siuslaw won its home tournament Saturday, beating 19 other teams, including South Coast schools North Bend and Gold Beach.
The Vikings had three individual champions and two other wrestlers who finished second.
You have free articles remaining.
Yoskar De la Mora won at 106 pounds for the Vikings, while Mason Buss was champion at 120 and Elijah LaCosse at 145.
In addition, Ryan Jennings was second at 152 and Matthew Horrillo at 285.
The Vikings scored 168 points. Willamette was second with 150.5 and Sutherlin third with 137. North Bend was eighth (76) and Gold Beach 13th (56).
North Bend’s top finishers were Ethan Ingram, who was third at 126 pounds, and Gabriel Foltz, who was third at 285. Liam Buskerud finished fourth at 160. Jaron Hyatt was fifth at 182.
Gold Beach had a pair of runners-up — Landen Timeus at 138 and Darren Bright at 182.
Girls Basketball
PACIFIC 43, NEW HOPE 33: The combined Pacific-Powers team got a big road win Saturday, enhancing its spot atop the Skyline League’s South Division.
The Cruisin’ Pirates led just 29-25 before finally securing the win in the fourth.
“We just couldn’t get any rhythm, but the girls gutted it out down the stretch,” Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said. “It gives us a big advantage in the South Division heading into the second half of league.”
Sierra White had 12 points, Lauren Stallard 11 and Trinidy Blanton nine for Pacific. They also combined to score all of the points for the Cruisin’ Pirates in the fourth, including a big 3-pointer by Stallard.
Noella Bennett and Abbigail McClintick had 10 points each for the host Warriors.
Pacific improved to 4-2 in league, while New Hope is 2-4. More important, the Cruisin’ Pirates have beaten the other four teams in the division, the losses coming to North Division foes Elkton and Days Creek.
The squad steps away from league play Tuesday to give the three Powers players — Stallard, Blanton and Emma Krantz — a chance to play on their home court in Powers when the team hosts North Bend.