NORTH BEND — For Salem Academy’s boys basketball team, beating league rival Dayton is always sweet, even if the game is earlier in the day than is ideal.
The Crusaders topped the Pirates 67-51 in the consolation round of the Class 3A state tournament Friday at North Bend High School, using efficient offense to take control early and staying in front.
In the process, they avenged a loss to the Pirates in the PacWest Conference playoffs and earned a spot in the fourth-place game against top-ranked De La Salle North Catholic.
“It’s great to beat them three times this year,” said Salem Academy’s Luke Miller, who had a fantastic game.
All four consolation teams had hoped to be in the semifinals later Friday but lost to lower seeded teams in the quarterfinals.
Salem Academy made sure there were no lasting impacts from the loss.
“It was a great game,” Miller said. “We had to come out with intensity. We had to come out strong.”
Five different Salem Academy players scored in the opening period, starting with Cameron Haslebacher, who had a 3-pointer on the opening possession.
It was Miller who was hottest of all, though. He had three 3-pointers in the first, the last to beat the buzzer and give the Warriors a 20-11 lead.
“We shot the ball well,” Miller said. “We all made our shots when we were open.”
Salem Academy’s lead ranged from seven go 11 points throughout the second period and the Crusaders pulled away after halftime.
Miller led the way with 23 points and Bennett Bos added 12 points and nine rebounds. John Pass scored 10 points.
The Crusaders were an efficient 53 percent from the floor and went 8-for-21 from 3-point range.
“It was a fun game,” Miller said. “We came out and competed with a great team. We executed and did our job.”
Salem Academy hadn’t been in the state tournament since 2017, when the Crusaders beat Amity by one point in the consolation final.
The trek to the Bay Area has been an annual venture for Dayton, meanwhile, and Friday’s loss meant a Saturday off during the state tournament for the first time in more than a decade, Dayton coach Ron Hop said.
“We didn’t play our best,” he said. “That’s the disappointing thing.”
While the Crusaders had a good game, the Pirates were just off on their defensive rotations and angles and weren’t effective on offense, shooting just 38 percent.
We didn’t control the ball,” Hop said. “We didn’t control the game with our defense.”
Dawson Ashley finished with 16 points and Tyler Spink added 15 for the Pirates.
Hop added that the Crusaders played well, especially Miller, who made a variety of shots including the 3-pointers and rebound baskets.
“We kept him in check the other three times,” Hop said.
At the coaches dinner to start the week, Hop said there was no guarantee the Pirates would make it back to the final site with their relatively young team, so in that sense it was another good season for Dayton, which finished second to the Crusaders in the PacWest standings before beating them in the league playoffs.
Salem Academy, on the other hand, is a veteran squad with four senior starters, which makes reaching the trophy round Saturday that much better.
“It’s really important,” Miller said of bringing back a trophy. “We worked all our lives for this moment.”