Reedsport’s wrestling team won all three of its duals to advance to the championship bracket in the Oregon Classic at Redmond on Friday.
The Brave beat North Lake 48-24, topped Pine Eagle 42-24 and beat Monroe 48-30. They meet Crane in the Class 2A-1A quarterfinals on Saturday.
Christian Solomon, Austin Manicke and River Lichte won all three of their matches with pins for Reedsport.
Eli Carson and Miguel Velazquez also had pins against North Lake, Yesenia Velazquez had a pin against Pine Eagle and Adam Solomon had a pin against Monroe. Reedsport’s other wins during the day all came by forfeit.
Marshfield and Coquille, the other two South Coast teams in the tournament, both lost all their matches Friday.
The Pirates fell to Sweet Home 75-4, Ontario 54-24 and Sisters 36-30. Multiple forfeits had a role in all of the losses.
Marshfield meets Madras in the Class 4A consolation bracket Saturday.
Peyton Forbes had the only win against Sweet Home, a 10-1 major decision over Ethan Spencer.
Forbes, Tandy Martin and Josh Hinds had pins against Ontario and Forbes and Martin had pins against Sisters.
Coquille also was penalized for a small lineup with multiple forfeits in losses to Central Linn (72-6), Elgin (30-15) and Crane (51-9).
The highlight for the Red Devils was Brayden Clayburn, who had pins in all three of his matches. Ethan Elmer won two of his three matches.
Coquille faces North Lake in the Class 2A-1A consolation bracket.