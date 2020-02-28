PORTLAND — Reedsport’s wrestling team is in second place after the first day of the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union Class 2A-1A state wrestling tournament in Portland.
The Brave put five wrestlers into Saturday morning’s semifinals and nearly got a sixth. Only one of Reedsport’s seven wrestlers was eliminated on the opening day at the Memorial Coliseum.
Eli Carson, Miguel Velazquez and brothers Aaron, Christian and Adam Solomon all won in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Wrestling at 106 pounds, Aaron Solomon had a bye and then won his quarterfinal match by technical fall. Carson had a bye and a decision at 120 pounds, while Adam Solomon had a pair of decisions at the same weight class.
Christian Solomon, who is in a weight class with seven state placers from last year, won his first match by technical fall and his second by pin at 126 pounds. Velazquez had a bye and a pin.
Reedsport’s Jose Martinez won his first match at 106 pounds, but lost his quarterfinal match in overtime. He bounced back with pins in the second and third consolation rounds and needs a win in the consolation semifinals Saturday to place (only four wrestlers place in each weight class in Class 2A-1A). Reedsport’s only wrestler eliminated Friday was River Lichte at 152 pounds.
Culver had 53.5 points and Reedsport 39.5 in the team race. Pine Eagle was third with 30.
Coquille’s Ethan Elmer (145 pounds) and Brayden Clayburn (182) both also are in the semifinals. Elmer had two decisions and Clayburn, a returning state champion, two pins Friday.
Coquille’s Tony Florez advanced to the consolation semifinals at 120 pounds, but Tom Riley was eliminated at 220 after winning his first consolation match. The Red Devils were 11th in the Class 2A-1A team race.
Gold Beach has two wrestlers in the consolation semifinals — Landen Timeus (138) and Darren Bright (182). Dylan Edwards (132) was eliminated.
Myrtle Point’s only two wrestlers at state, Bailey Thompson (113) and Caleb Brickey (182) both were eliminated in the consolation quarterfinals.
CLASS 4A: Marshfield’s Peyton Forbes advanced to the semifinals at 145 pounds Friday, picking up a pin and a decision.
Marshfield’s Josh Hinds (170 pounds) was alive in the consolation bracket after getting an overtime win, losing in the quarterfinals and winning his first consolation match.
You have free articles remaining.
Tandy Martin (160 pounds), trying to become a four-time state placer, couldn’t overcome an arm injury suffered late in the season and was eliminated. Martin, who made an impressive comeback just to get to state, pinned his first foe, but then lost twice.
Marshfield freshman Jonathan Calvert (126 pounds) also was eliminated, losing his first match, pinning his first consolation foe and coming up short in his second consolation match.
Siuslaw’s Matthew Horrillo reached the semifinals at 285 pounds and three teammates were still alive in consolation — Mason Buss (120), Elijah LaCosse (138) and Ryan Jennings (152). Luis Infante-Marquez (182) and Christian Newlan (220) were eliminated.
Sweet Home had a big lead in the team race with 149 points. La Grande was second with 117.5.
CLASS 5A: Both North Bend wrestlers at state were eliminated Friday.
Liam Buskerud (160 pounds) lost his first match, but bounced back with a win by decision in his first consolation match. His tournament ended when he was pinned in the second consolation round.
Gabriel Foltz lost both his matches at 285 pounds.
Crescent Valley had 149 points and Crook County 125.5 to lead the team race. Midwestern League teams Thurston (86.5) and Crater (84.5) were next.
GIRLS: Siuslaw’s Hayden Muller reached the semifinals in the girls tournament Friday.
Siuslaw teammate Bailey Overton was alive in the consolation bracket, but Reedsport’s Yesenia Velazquez lost both her matches and was eliminated.
Muller had a pin in her match at 135 pounds. Overton (120) was pinned in the first round and won her consolation match 2-1.
Velazquez (130) suffered pins in both her matches.