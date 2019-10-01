Reedsport’s volleyball team swept Waldport on Monday night in a tuneup for a big league match Tuesday against Toledo.
The Brave and Boomers are battling for second place as the first half of league play works toward a close. Both have one league loss in the Sunset Conference.
“I thought we played well tonight,” Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said after his team’s 25-9, 25-18, 25-13 win over the Irish on Monday.
He was able to get everybody on the roster extensive playing time and said the group worked well together, which will be vital against Toledo.
“Tomorrow is a big night,” he said. “We’d better be ready for tomorrow.”
Reedsport’s lone league loss came to unbeaten Coquille. Toledo, which visits Coquille on Thursday, suffered its loss to Bandon.