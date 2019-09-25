North Bend’s volleyball team suffered its first home loss of the season Tuesday, falling to Thurston 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 in a Midwestern League match.
North Bend’s back row did a great job against the Colts, coach Jessica Randle said.
“The girls played amazing defense with heroic and jaw-dropping saves,” she said.
But North Bend couldn’t get a strong block consistently at the net and didn’t have a good offensive night.
“We just need to hit and hit hard,” Randle said.
Maya Massey had three stuff blocks for the Bulldogs and Chelsea Howard and Abbie Kirby had four kills each.
North Bend, now 4-3 in league play, has another tough match Thursday with its third trip to the Rogue Valley in two weeks to face Crater.
Sunset Conference
RED DEVILS BEAT BOBCATS: Coquille stayed unbeaten in the Sunset conference with a 25-15, 22-25, 25-18, 25-6 win over visiting Myrtle Point.
Drew Wilson had 23 assists, three kills, two aces and five digs for the Red Devils. Ellie Ekelund led the offense with 11 kills and also had 11 digs. Hailey Combie served 18 points with 100-percent accuracy and had four aces, to go with two stuff blocks and eight digs.
Saige Gallino added six kills and 16 digs, libero Mariah Jarrett had 20 digs, Gaby McCrorey had three kills and a stuff block and Courtney Sanders had an ace.
“I played my second team the second set and they couldn’t quite pull it off, but I was very pleased with the last set,” Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said.
TIGERS TOP IRISH: Bandon beat Waldport 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 in a Sunset Conference volleyball match Tuesday.
Traylyn Arana had 10 kills and Kennedy Turner added eight. Ashley Strain had 22 assists and Kylie Lakey 30 digs.
The Tigers have a big home match against league-leading Coquille on Thursday.
You have free articles remaining.
BRAVE BEAT PANTHERS: Reedsport swept host Gold Beach, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15 on Tuesday to keep its share of second place in the Sunset Conference.
Reedsport and Bandon both are 3-1 and Toledo is 2-1. The Brave have their bye for the first half of the league season Thursday before heading to the McKenzie RPI tournament on Saturday.
Skyline League
CRUISERS TOP WARRIORS: Powers beat New Hope 25-19, 25-21, 25-21.
Trinidy Blanton had 19 kills for the Cruisers. Kendra Hutton, Emma Krantz and Lauren Stallard all had two kills and Krantz had three aces.
“I was worried going into the game,” Powers coach Heather Shorb said. “I have some girls sick. They pushed through and played well. I’m pleased with how they played tonight.”
DAYS CREEK BEATS PACIFIC: The Wolves swept host Pacific 25-16, 25-16, 25-7 on Tuesday to keep their league record perfect.
Pacific fell to 1-4.
BOYS SOCCER
GLIDE 1, COQUILLE 0: The Wildcats edged the combined Coquille-Myrtle Point soccer team on Tuesday.
Brett Narkiewicz had the only goal of the match, in the 67th minute.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 8, SUTHERLIN 0: Jair Valdovinos had five goals and Fabian Villa and Jake Beaman each had two assists as the Bruins kept their league record perfect.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sky-Em League
COTTAGE GROVE 4, MARSHFIELD 0: The Lions beat the visiting Pirates in their league opener on Tuesday.