North Bend advanced four wrestlers to the semifinals at the Midwestern League district tournament on Friday and had several others still alive in the consolation brackets.
Ethan Ingram (126 pounds), Liam Buskerud (160), Gabe Pollin (220) and Gabriel Foltz (285) all reached the semifinals and would qualify for spots in the state tournament with wins Saturday morning.
Buskerud and Pollin both had two pins Friday, while Ingram and Foltz had a bye and a pin.
In addition to the wrestlers in the semifinals, Tyler Hayes (113 pounds), Brandon Stinson (132), Tristan Stinson (152), Chance Kimball (160), Jaron Hyatt (170), Lucas Kougloulis (170) and Neal Walter (195) all got through the second round of consolation and are guaranteed of placing at least eighth.
North Bend was sixth in the team standings with 73 points. Crater (176) had a slight edge over host Thurston (170) as both schools were far ahead of the rest in the race for the team title.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 3: Marshfield got three of its six wrestlers into the semifinals of the regional meet at Cottage Grove on Friday.
Peyton Forbes (145 pounds), Tandy Martin (160) and Josh Hinds (170) all pinned one foe and won a match by forfeit to move into the semifinals Saturday morning, where another win would put them in the state tournament next weekend.
Tristan Christenson (126) and Jonathan Calvert (126) both were alive in the consolation bracket, while Logan Griffin (195) was eliminated.
Mazama led the team race with 129 points, while Hidden Valley was second with 123. Marshfield was seventh with 33.
Girls Basketball
JUNCTION CITY 41, MARSHFIELD 37: The Pirates played one of their best games of the season, but came up just short on the road in the Sky-Em League playoffs and most likely saw their season come to an end.
“We played maybe our best game of the year,” Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant said. “We got better as the year went on and these girls never gave up regardless of the score or team.
“That was a great characteristic of this team.”
Kaylin Dea had 11 points and Kate Miles eight for Marshfield, which led 25-23 at the half, but wasn’t able to overcome a four-point third period.
Bryant said the Pirates also gave up a couple of uncontested 3-pointers on inbounds plays that hurt the team.
Cienna Hartle had 15 points and Alli Bedacht 10 for the Tigers, who advanced to face Marist Catholic on Saturday for the league’s No. 2 seed into the state playoffs.
The Tigers were No. 19 in the power rankings after Friday’s win and Marshfield was No. 22. The Pirates would need to be at least No. 20 to have a chance of advancing to the Class 4A play-in round and unlikely to move up that far without any more games.
ELKTON 48, PACIFIC 32: The combined Pacific-Powers basketball team fell to the Elks in the opening round of the Skyline League tournament at Sutherlin, but have one more chance Saturday to advance to the Class 1A playoffs.
“Some of our youth showed tonight,” said Bob Lemerande, the coach of the Cruisin’ Pirates.
Pacific missed 10 layins in the first period, when they fell behind 7-4, and then missed several defensive assignments in the third, when they were outscored 15-3, Lemerande said.
Pacific still will advance to the playoffs if it can beat Days Creek on Saturday. The Wolves fell to North Douglas 44-39 in the other semifinal game Friday.
Trinidy Blanton led the Cruisin’ Pirates against Elkton with eight points and Madi Hall and Natalie Vincent added six each.
Kieryn Carnes had 16 points and Sam McCall 13 for Elkton.
Boys Basketball
BANDON 50, REEDSPORT 25: The Tigers advanced to a Saturday game against Coquille by beating the visiting Brave in the first round of the Sunset Conference playoffs on Thursday.
Coby Smith scored 13 points and Cooper Lang added nine for the Tigers. Braydon Freitag added five points and did a good job facilitating the offense, coach Vince Quattrocchi said.
Trevor Angove, Wyatt Dyer and Will Freitag all scored six.
Alex Carson had eight points and Tyler Thornton seven for the short-handed Brave, who were missing starters Javier Analco, who is injured, and Jamison Conger, who was out with an illness.
“We played well in the second half holding them to nine points and were a lot more patient on the offensive end,” Quattrocchi said.