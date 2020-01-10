North Bend’s boys swim team beat visiting Springfield and North Medford in a three-way swim meet Friday.
The Bulldogs scored 115 points to 93 for Springfield and 70 for North Medford.
The Bulldogs got wins by Tucker Hood in the 200 freestyle, Craig Hoefs in the individual medley, Ian Wakeling in the 100 freestyle and Mavrick Macalino in the backstroke.
The Bulldogs also swept the three relays.
Macalino, Hoefs, Hood and Adam Wood teamed to win the medley relay; while Hood, Henry Hood, Wakeling and Zachary Holt in the 200 freestyle relay; and Wood, Holt, Hoefs and Macalino in the 400 freestyle relay.
North Bend won with their depth, getting runner-up finishes by Wood (200 freestyle), Holt (individual medley), Macalino (butterfly) and Hoefs (breaststroke).
Springfield’s girls outscored the Bulldogs 127-122 with North Medford a distant third (44).
North Bend got wins by Bella Jones in the individual medley, Rebecca Witharm in the 500 freestyle and Natalie Cheal in the backstroke.
The Bulldogs also won the medley and 400 freestyle relays with the quartet of Jones, Cheal, Witharm and Makenna Roberts.
Second-place finishers for the Bulldogs included Roberts (200 freestyle), Jones (butterfly) and Angie Allman on her 17th birthday (100 freestyle).
Girls Basketball
MARSHFIELD 37, KLAMATH UNION 33: the Pirates overcame a slow start to beat the Pelicans in the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover at Phoenix.
Kaylin Dea had 10 points and Kiana Holley and Kate Miles nine each in the win for Marshfield.
“We started off slow but got some big shots in the second quarter,” said Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant, adding that he was pleased four different Pirates scored in the period, when the team outscored the Pelicans 17-2.
“I was real pleased how we stayed composed down the stretch in the fourth quarter,” Bryant said.
Marshfield also committed just seven turnovers in the game.
Marshfield plays Mazama on the final day of the crossover.
TOLEDO 58, REEDSPORT 15: The Boomers pulled away from the host Brave over the final three periods to improve to 2-0 in Sunset Conference play.
Reedsport trailed just 6-3 through one period, but Toledo outscored the Brave 24-7 in the second.
Mahala Fisher had 14 points and Astrid Knott 10 for Toledo. Makenzie Seeley and Brittany Smith had five each for Reedsport, which still is seeking its first win of the season.
COQUILLE 76, MYRTLE POINT 34: The Red Devils beat the visiting Bobcats on Thursday night, scoring 46 points in the first half on the way to the win.
Morgan Baird had 25 points and Drew Wilson added 20 for Coquille, which improved to 2-0 in league play and 12-1 on the season.
Hayden Weekly had 10 points and Maddi Reynolds seven for Myrtle Point.
Boys Basketball
TOLEDO 95, REEDSPORT 54: The visiting Boomers scored a combined 63 points in the middle two quarters to beat the host Brave in a Sunset Conference game.
Conner Marchant had 35 points and Mason McAlpine added 28 as the two Boomers combined for 10 3-pointers in the game (six by McAlpine). Reedsport did not hit a 3-pointer.
Javier Analco had 19 points and Tyler Thornton 13 for the Brave, who had the misfortune of playing the Boomers and Coquille, both ranked in the top three in the Class 2A power rankings, for their first two league games.
Reedsport will try to bounce back Monday at home against Bandon.
COQUILLE 58, MYRTLE POINT 43: The Red Devils overcame a feisty effort by the visiting Bobcats on Thursday to improve to 2-0 in league play.
Coquille scored the first 10 points of the game, but Myrtle Point came back to lead 21-20 in the second quarter.
“Credit Myrtle Point,” Coquille coach Willy Layton said, adding that the Bobcats played harder than the Red Devils and that Coquille too often got away from team offense with players trying to do everything individually.
Still, Coquille pulled back in front and outscored the Bobcats 19-10 in the third to essentially put the game out of reach.
Jeremy Kistner had 21 points, Cort McKinley 13 and Ean Smith 12 for the Red Devils. Jace Haagen hit two 3-pointers to start the game and finished with eight.
Tyler Beyer-Smith had 11 points, Gabe Swan nine and Carsen Bradford and Luke Nicholson eight each for Myrtle Point, which fell to 0-2 with losses to the Red Devils and Toledo heading into Monday’s home game against Gold Beach.