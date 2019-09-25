<h2>A look at this week’s games
Friday’s Games
Marshfield at Cottage Grove
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KMHS (105.1 FM)
Outlook: The two traditional powers open the Sky-Em League season with a combined one win through the first three weeks, though Marshfield’s two losses came to North Bend and Gladstone, teams that are a combined 5-1 with the only loss coming when Gladstone lost to defending Class 4A state champion Banks. Marshfield got its first win last week, beating host Klamath Union. Cottage Grove has lost to Cascade, Crook County and Stayton, and none of the games was particularly close. The Lions did have their best offensive output of the season last week when they scored 20 points against Stayton, but they also gave up 49 — a total their foes have matched or surpassed each week. Aside from Marist Catholic, the entire league has struggled in the preseason. Elmira has just one win and Junction City has not yet won a game.
Crater at North Bend
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Outlook: For the second straight week, North Bend welcomes a top Class 5A team to Vic Adams Field. Crater suffered its first loss to top-ranked Thurston in a close game last week and only dropped one spot to No. 4. North Bend is up to No. 6 after blanking South Eugene for its second shutout in three weeks. The Comets should pose the biggest challenge yet for North Bend. They lost 31-20 to Thurston, North Bend’s opponent in the league opener at Vic Adams Field next week, but dominated Wilsonville and Willamette in their other two games, giving up a total of one score and putting up 96 points. The Bulldogs will look to clean up a few errors that hurt drives last week, when they didn’t pull away until the fourth quarter in a 21-0 win.
Creswell at Bandon
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: The Tigers will try to get on track when they host the Bulldogs in their final nonleague game before opening Sunset Conference play at home against Coquille next week. Bandon is coming off a 28-0 loss to Oakland, though the Tigers did get quarterback Braydon Freitag back for the first time. They hope to get the offense going against Creswell, which got its first win last week over Illinois Valley. The Bulldogs have scored progressively more points each week, going from 19 to 22 to 38 in last week’s win. Bandon has yet to score more than 18 points in a game. Creswell gave up 26 to Lost River, 47 to Warrenton and then 14 to Illinois Valley.
Illinois Valley at Reedsport
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Brave will try to end a two-game losing streak when they entertain the Cougars in their final tuneup before the Sunset Conference season. Both losses came to teams in the current top 10 for Class 2A, No. 8 Oakland and No. 9 Glide. Reedsport has been battling injuries from the loss against Oakland. Reedsport was improved last week, in an 18-14 loss to Glide. Illinois Valley, which beat Gold Beach for its only win, is playing the second of three games against Sunset Conference teams — the other will be Oct. 10 against Bandon. After two straight weeks of scoring two touchdowns, the Brave would like a good week of offense before they host top-ranked Toledo in the league opener.
Coquille at Amity
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Red Devils have had this date circled on their calendar for a year after being dominated by the Warriors at home last year, one of their two regular-season losses. Coquille has been flying high in blowout wins over Oakland, Glide and Jefferson. But things get much tougher this week. Amity, ranked No. 5 in the Class 3A coaches poll, has a narrow win over St. Mary’s and a shutout win over Salem Academy sandwiched around a loss to a school from Washington. Amity gave up 32 points to both St. Mary’s and Onalaska. Coquille hopes for another big game out of its running attack and its defense, the starting group of which hasn’t allowed a touchdown in two games.
Brookings-Harbor at Lakeview
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bruins are off to a 3-0 start and would love to make it 4-0 when they face the winless Honkers in their final preseason game. They have beaten Gold Beach and Bandon of the Sunset Conference and Rogue River, which plays in Class 2A District 5 with Rogue River. Brookings-Harbor has scored a total of 124 points in its three wins while giving up just 38. It starts league play next week against South Umpqua.
Saturday’s Games
Myrtle Point at Butte Falls
Time: 3 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Bobcats are riding high after their first win of the season, 50-36 over Prospect last week. They make their second straight trip to the Rogue Valley, hoping for similar success against Butte Falls in their Class 1A District 2 West opener. Myrtle Point can expect a challenge. Butte Falls is 2-0, with a 68-0 win over North Lake and 48-30 over Oakridge. Myrtle Point’s defense will need to play well after a strong effort in a loss to Elkton and again in the second half of last week’s win.
Siuslaw vs. McLoughlin
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Madras High School
Radio: KCST (106.9 FM)
Outlook: The Vikings are riding a two-game win streak after a winless 2018, having beaten Philomath and Newport. Now in their final preseason game, they take on the Pioneers, who are playing an independent schedule this year. McLoughlin lost to Madras and Tillamook without scoring a point and beat Philomath 14-12 last week, in another game at Madras High School. Siuslaw starts the Class 3A District 2 North season next week at home against Harrisburg.