COOS BAY — In a championship game fitting of teams ranked first and second in the Class 4A girls coaches poll, Philomath rallied from 11 points down in the final six minutes to top Astoria 51-50 and claim the title in the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament on Saturday.
“We really fought hard for that,” said Philomath’s Emma Pankalla, the tournament most valuable player. “We didn’t come out how we wanted to in the first half. We came out with a lot of energy in the second half.”
Astoria, ranked second in the poll, led most of the way after a 21-5 run in the first and second quarters that gave the Fishermen a 30-20 lead.
Philomath repeatedly chipped away, only to see Astoria make plays to stay in front.
The Fishermen led 46-35 with under 6 minutes to go after a basket by Julia Norris before Philomath’s final push.
The Warriors didn’t panic facing the deficit.
“(Coach Benito) Silva always tells us you have to do it one point at a time,” Pankalla said.
Mia Rust had two straight hoops and Rivers Nuno hit a 3-pointer from the wing to pull the Warriors within 46-42. Norris had another basket for a 48-42 lead, but Philomath rallied to tie the game on baskets by Rust and Pankalla and then four free throws by Rust, the first two to tie the game and the next two for the lead.
Astoria’s Kelsey Fausett was fouled inside with nine seconds to go and tied the game with the two free throws.
Philomath worked the ball inside to Sage Kramer and Astoria was called for a foul on her twisting shot with .6 seconds left on the clock. Kramer hit the first free throw and missed the second and time ran out on the rebound, starting Philomath’s title celebration.
Pankalla was confident when Kramer headed to the line.
“We do a free-throw ladder every day at practice,” she said of Philomath’s in-team competition. “She’s been at the top of the ladder all season.”
For the game, Philomath was 13-for-17 from the line and Astoria was just 3-for-8.
Kramer and Pankalla finished with 15 points each and Rust had 14 for the Warriors.
Hailey O’brien had 15 points to lead Astoria and Norris and Halle Helmersen had 10 each.
Both teams are in the Class 4A elite, with hopes of reaching the state tournament at the end of the season. Players for each program spoke before the game of how much they were looking forward to facing each other, and the contest lived up to its billing.
“They’re a great team,” Pankalla said. “It’s great we get to play them this early in the year.”
The all-tournament team included Pankalla, Rust and Kramer from Philomath and O’brien and Fausett from Astoria, as well as North Bend’s Adrianna Frank.
When Philomath’s boys beat Marshfield later in the evening, the school became just the second in the 17-year history of the tournament to take both the boys and girls titles the same year, joining Coquille, which accomplished the feat in 2016.
NORTH VALLEY 50, CROOK COUNTY 37: The Knights won the seventh-place game at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Abby Kirkland had 12 points and Hannah Kersten and Sydney Moore nine each.
Grace Brooks had 11 points and McCall Woodward 10 for the Cowgirls in the loss.
Boys
LA SALLE PREP 45, JUNCTION CITY 39: The Falcons went 8-for-9 from the line in the fourth quarter to hold off the Tigers in the fourth-place game.
Nic Boyd had 13 points and Jake Owens added nine for the Falcons, who won the tournament last year with a team that included nine seniors who graduated last spring. Ian Simmons, Nick Robertson and Kendric Taylor scored seven each.
Ben Hetiz had 15 points, Riley Sangermano 11 and Estifanos Gerdes 10 for the Tigers, who will make two more trips to Coos Bay, once for the Skyline-Sk-Em Crossover and also for their league game against Marshfield.
NORTH VALLEY 54, SISTERS 38: Tanner Lauby scored 19 points and the Knights outscored the Outlaws 19-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win in the seventh-place game.
Lincoln Kilborn had 12 points and Dylan Neufeld and Ole Schnuerer added nine points each for North Valley. Nate Weber had 17 points and Sam Niklous nine for Sisters.