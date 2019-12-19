Philomath’s girls beat North Valley 50-23 in the quarterfinals of the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament at Southwestern Oregon Community College on Thursday.
Sage Kramer had 11 points and Emma Pankalla 10 for the Warriors, ranked first in the Class 4A coaches poll.
Philomath led 28-12 at the half and limited North Valley to eight points or fewer every quarter.
Philomath stayed on pace to meet No. 2 Astoria in the championship game, and will face Junction City in the semifinals Friday.
Abby Kirkland had seven points and Karlee Touey six for the Knights, who face North Bend in the consolation semifinals Friday.
ASTORIA 60, CROOK COUNTY 13: The Fishermen held the Cowgirls to one point in the first quarter and three in the first half on the way to an easy win in the girls quarterfinals Thursday.
Hailey O’Brien had 18 points and Kajsa Jackson added eight for Astoria, which meets Marshfield in the quarterfinals.
Martina Zandio scored six points to lead Crook County, which meets Sisters in the consolation quarterfinals.
Boys
CROOK COUNTY 50, LA SALLE PREP 40: The Cowboys beat the defending champion Falcons in the quarterfinals at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Cayden Lowenbach hit a pair of 3-pointers and had 14 points for Crook County and Kevin Sanchez added 13 more points as the Cowboys broke the game open by outscoring La Salle Prep 18-11 in the second quarter. Crook County faces tournament host Marshfield in the semifinals.
Nic Boyd had 14 points to lead the Falcons, who face Sisters in the consolation semifinals.
PHILOMATH 59, NORTH VALLEY 41: The Warriors jumped to a 32-18 halftime lead and beat the Knights to advance to the semifinals against North Bend.
Michael Lundy had 16 points, Ty May 14 and Toby Stueve 10 for Philomath in the win.
Dylan Neufeld, Tanner Lauby and Ole Schneurer all scored nine points for North Valley, which will face Junction City in the consolation bracket.