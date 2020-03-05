COOS BAY — The Class 3A boys basketball state tournament started off with a bang.
In the first game of the quarterfinal matchups at Marshfield High School, it was the No. 9 seed Oregon Episcopal downing No. 1 ranked, and back-to-back 3A champions, De La Salle North Catholic, 58-51.
While there is great familiarity between the two Lewis & Clark League opponents, the Knights had controlled the series of late winning the last nine meetings over the Aardvarks.
“We’ve played them three times (this season) and we lost all three,” said Oregon Episcopal’s Charles Willmott who finished with a game-high 28 points. “This game, it was why not? We’ve been getting closer every time so why not?”
De La Salle had wins of 20, 16 and 10 points over Oregon Episcopal this season but in the quarterfinal matchup it was the Aardvarks flipping the script. Oregon Episcopal never trailed and led by as many as 17 points in the win.
“This game we had the lead and we continued to keep it and we were patient,” said Oregon Episcopal head coach Edward Kirk who had been preparing his team all week to face the lock-down defense of De La Salle. “We knew the pressure was coming so in practice we had like six or seven guys on the court vs. the five just because ... it feels like that on the court because they pressure so much.”
Finding openings in the pressure was Willmott, who opened the game with a 3-pointer. He started three-of-three from deep on the way to an 11-point first quarter that put the Aardvarks up 15-13 after one period.
“He didn’t let the moment get too big for him. It’s great when you can start off hot,” said De La Salle head coach James Broadous II. “His first shot was a corner 3 off the backboard. And it just sort of snowballed from there. I think that settled him down. But he’s a good player. He’s a good basketball player, we’ve known it all year long.”
With the offense flowing, Oregon Episcopal’s defense was making life difficult for the Knights. De La Salle shot 8-of-27 (30%) in the first half but stayed in the game in the second quarter by going 9-of-13 from the line. Ubedei McGautha was five-of-six in the first half from the stripe and finished with a team-high 18 points.
The offense stalled for both teams in the third quarter as Oregon Episcopal outscored De La Salle 8-5. Despite the slowdown, the Aardvarks, for the first time in the game, had built a double-digit lead at 38-28.
“I knew that strength wise we can match up with them because we’ve got a lot of kids that play lacrosse. So they’re very physical kids and they’re not afraid of contact,” said Kirk.
While a De La Salle run felt inevitable, Oregon Episcopal was able to get out early in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points in a span of 1:30 to push its lead to 49-32.
Lay-ups from Jakob Wilkins, who finished with four points, bookended the run. In the middle it was a four-point play from Willmott that was immediately followed with him making a corner 3.
“The second you stop, that’s when they pull ahead. I just stayed locked in the whole time, kept shooting the ball, stayed aggressive and I knew (if) we let up that’s it. So we had to keep playing hard,” said Willmott, who had 13 points in the final quarter including seven-of-10 on free throws.
With the Aardvarks up, the Knights came roaring back. De La Salle shots fell, for what felt like, the first time all game as the Knights used a 11-0 run to turn a 55-39 deficit with 2:33 to play into a 55-50 score with 40 seconds left in the game.
De La Salle’s George Sadi had the first nine points for the team in the quarter and was helped by a pair of 3-pointers from Ulysses Cannefax and one from McGautha to cut their deficit. Sadi finished with the day with 15 points on 7-of-25 shooting.
Helping De La Salle get back into the game was a collection of missed free throws from Oregon Episcopal. The Aardvarks missed 10 free throws in the final quarter before hanging on for the victory.
“It’s a big win. It’s a huge win. I told the kids enjoy the moment, enjoy the night and tomorrow we put our focus on the winner of Creswell and Amity,” said Kirk. Oregon Episcopal will face the Bulldogs — who downed Amity 74-59 — in Friday’s semifinal matchup at 6:30 p.m. at Marshfield High School. “You win a big game, you win a game, enjoy the moment, but you’ve got to move on and get ready for the next opponent.”
De La Salle will play Amity at 9 a.m. at North Bend High School. For the Knights, who had hopes of earning a third-straight state title, the focus now turns to the Warriors.
“We didn’t come down here just to go back home. We came down here to win a trophy. Obviously we wanted it to be the first place trophy but we come out here to play,” said Broadous.
“Continue to play, it’s still the same game we love, the same game that we’ve been preparing for so we have another game tomorrow so we’ve got to get up for it.”