NORTH BEND — It was a performance to remember from Ellis Coleman.
The 2012 Olympic wrestler who is currently ranked No. 1 in the country was, unbeknownst to him, about to speak to the North Bend High School wrestling team. In town for this weekend’s Army Strong Coast Classic wrestling tournament, Coleman and fellow No. 1 ranked teammate Ildar Hafizov, who wrestled in the 2008 Olympics, stopped by Thursday’s wrestling practice.
Put on the spot to talk with the team, Ellis more than delivered, as he rattled off an eight-minute monologue that would feel at home in any inspirational sports movie.
“Nothing is more fun than winning, but you learn when you take a loss. It’s not the end of the world losing, but it should teach you something. If it doesn’t teach you something, maybe it is the end of the world. You should always learn something from a loss.”
“Think about your goal. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself, have fun with it. Have fun with it. You should love what you do, enjoy what you do. You shouldn’t be scared of anything.”
“You can achieve and accomplish big goals, it all starts with a dream; it all starts with a thought. Then you start feeding on that, you start feeding that thought and do what you’ve got to do to become who you want to be.”
The Bulldogs intently listened to Coleman, 28, and Hafizov, 31, as they then took questions and talked about their role in the Army, their training habits and all things wrestling.
“This just kind of happened, and I’m glad that they’re here and that this all came together for us,” said North Bend head coach Jeff Buskerud. “It’s always wonderful to be exposed to a higher caliber wrestler.”
North Bend junior Gabriel Foltz was both inspired and in awe. He also recognized Coleman from his 2012 viral highlight that saw him completing a “flying squirrel” move that sees the wrestler use a foreword flip to take down his opponent. The play was No. 1 on ESPN’s “Sportscenter” and was a nominee for best play of the year at the 2012 ESPYS.
“I saw that years ago and he showed up and I said, that’s the guy! It’s crazy to watch,” said Foltz. But more than struck by the heights these talented wrestlers had ascended to, he was amazed with where they started.
“We all look up to these guys and wish we could be them one day, so it’s pretty awesome to see them here,” said Foltz. “These people didn’t come from the top, they worked their way up and that’s awesome to hear that. Hard work does pay off and they showed that.”
Currently, Ellis and Haifzov are members of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program. They are part of the Army, but have a different goal they are reaching for than their peers.
“We still have to go to military school ... We have to shoot, go to the gun range. We’re active duty soldiers, so we have to carry ourselves with that demeanor and the respect of being a soldier every single day just like any other soldier,” said Coleman. “It’s just our mission is different because our current job is to win Olympic medals.”
Before spending his days training for Tokyo 2020, Coleman was growing up in Oak Park, Ill. where he started wrestling when he was 9 and quickly hated the sport.
Growing up the rule in his house was that you had to play sports until high school and so he, begrudgingly, continued to wrestle. As he started to get into the sport, success followed. First it was a couple matches. Then some tournaments and then he was competing at nationals.
While he didn’t win a state title, something that still pains him today, while in high school went on to be crowned a Greco-Roman national champion in Fargo, North Dakota. Throughout this rise, his feelings toward the sport shifted.
“It’s a lifestyle. When you get used to doing it every day and everything that’s a part of it, you just see what it’s making you become as an individual. As a man, as a person,” said Coleman. “You love that and you have respect for it.”
Coleman continued to find success as he went on to make the Olympic team in 2012 and claimed U.S. Open championships in 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
For Hafizov, who grew up in Uzbekistan, he started wrestling when he was young and never stopped.
“Wrestling gave me everything. When I grew up in Uzbekistan, not a lot of options to do. If you don’t have money you can’t play tennis even if you want to. Only wrestling,” said Hafizov.
“You don’t need any money to wrestle. Just some clothes, T-shirts and you can wrestle. My coach was always saying, life is wrestling. Not just lifestyle but because everything in life is wrestling.”
Hafizov went on to take bronze medals in the junior Asian Championships from 2005-2007 and made the Olympic team for Uzbekistan in 2008, where he finished 11th. In 2015 he became a U.S. citizen and a year later was the national champion. He took second this year at the U.S. Open.
“When they’re raising the flag at international tournaments, it makes you so proud,” said Hafizov.
Starting Friday and continuing through the final day of the event Saturday, Hafizov and Coleman have been meeting with the high school wrestlers and fans, promoting the Army and the sport, taking selfies and signing autographs.
And dropping inspiration along the way.
“Your objective is going to pin the guy in front of you. Nothing else,” Coleman told the North Bend team on Thursday in prep for the tournament. “He’s trying to take something from you, take your victory away. Take your chance of being No. 1 away. He’s trying to take your glory away so you take it back from him. You get what you deserve and get what’s yours.”