COOS BAY — Marshfield’s boys basketball team is quickly picking up lessons under first-year head coach Marty Stallard.
In the opener at Brookings-Harbor on Wednesday, the Pirates learned how to win a tight game by taking down the Bruins in overtime. On Friday against North Marion, they learned about maintaining their defensive effort after a dismal stretch over the final six minutes of the first half led to a huge deficit they couldn’t climb out of in a 70-60 loss to the Huskies.
“We’re still learning,” Stallard said. “We’ve got to learn to play together on offense and slow down. We’ve got to finish shots.”
The Pirates trailed just 19-18 early in the second quarter when they started hurrying shots and not getting back in transition defense. The result, a 17-2 run for the Huskies to end the half.
In the third, Marshfield started getting good shots and applying tough pressure. The Pirates scored 10 straight early in the quarter and five in a row early in the fourth, eventually trimming the deficit to 51-47 before North Marion righted the ship to get out of town with a season-opening win.
“I was real pleased with the effort after halftime,” Stallard said. “That second quarter killed us.
“We’ve got the athletes to play pressure defense. We really played hard in that press.”
The Pirates forced 12 turnovers in the second half after forcing just four in the first two quarters.
Mason Ainsworth had 22 points to lead Marshfield and Dom Montiel scored 16. Pierce Davidson had 13 rebounds and two blocks inside.
Serigio Jimenez was a one-man wrecking crew for North Marion, finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and six assists. Brady Hansen scored 17 and Jon Page 16 for the Huskies.
Montiel said the game was a good learning experience for Marshfield.
“We played hard,” he said. “Our shots didn’t fall.
“We’re getting better. To be able to cut that lead to four shows growth.”
The Pirates started five sophomores, and out of the nine players who got onto the court, only Ainsworth saw a lot of varsity time last year.
“We’re young,” Montiel said.
He added that the Pirates are getting used to Stallard’s offensive and defensive systems. As that happens, he said, the drive of the squad will lead to good things.
“We’re competitive,” Montiel said.
The Pirates battled inside on the boards, outrebounding the physical Huskies 49-37.
Marshfield led 17-13 after Ainsworth hit his third 3-pointer of the first quarter, but North Marion scored the final four points of the first and the first two of the second, a quarter in which Marshfield did not make a field goal.
The Huskies, meanwhile, got baskets from six different players, many of them in transition or from getting good position inside, during their big run to end the half.
North Marion shot better than 50 percent from the floor (30-for-57), while Marshfield was just 18-for-61.
The Huskies did not take advantage of their chances at the line, though, shooting just 6-for-20. That made Marshfield’s 20-for-36 from the charity stripe look decent, but Stallard pointed to that as another area the Pirates need to make a big improvement.
“We’ve got to learn to play together and make free throws,” he said.
The Pirates now get a week to work on things before playing at Seaside on Friday night.