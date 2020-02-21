BEAVERTON — North Bend’s boys and girls swim teams had a solid start at the Class 5A state meet as they pursue team trophies.
For the most part, most of the expected swimmers advanced to the finals Saturday, when all team scoring will be compiled at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.
North Bend’s boys advanced both the medley and 400 freestyle relays to the finals, with the quartet of Mavrick Macalino, Craig Hoefs, Tucker Hood and Adam Wood breaking the week-old school record with a time of 1 minute, 41.04 seconds, trailing just league rival Churchill.
Wood, Macalino, Hoefs and Zachary Holt qualified fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.
Macalino also advanced as the No. 3 qualifier in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly and Hoefs advanced in the individual medley, though he was disqualified in the breaststroke. Holt reaches the final in that event after just missing in the individual medley and Hood is the first alternate in the butterfly.
Wood had a personal best time of 50.84 in the 100 freestyle but did not advance and the Bulldogs also failed to advance in the 200 freestyle relay.
For the girls, Bella Jones advanced to the final in both the 200 freestyle, where she was the No. 2 qualifier, and the butterfly. Natalie Cheal advanced in the butterfly and individual medley.
Makenna Roberts made the final in the 500 freestyle. She failed to advance in the 200 freestyle and Rebecca Witharm missed the final in the 500 freestyle.
North Bend’s medley and 400 freestyle relays, both including Cheal, Roberts, Witharm and Jones, each advanced to the final with the third best time.
The finals for Class 5A begin at 8:15 a.m. Saturday.
CLASS 4A-3A-2A-1A: Marshfield’s boys and girls were strong in the relays on the opening day of the state meet.
You have free articles remaining.
Both squads advanced their 200 and 400 freestyle relays into the finals and also got two individuals into Saturday’s finals.
Marshfield’s boys are seeded third in the 400 freestyle relay and fourth in the 200 freestyle relay with the quartet of Aaron Hutchins, Robert Kliewer, Jack Waddington and Zach Randle.
In addition, Randle is into the finals in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle as the No. 4 seed in each race. Hutchins advanced in the breaststroke, where he qualified fourth.
Both Hutchins (200 freestyle) and Kliewer (breaststroke) just missed the finals in one of their individual events, qualifying seventh. Kliewer was ninth in the individual medley.
The girls qualified fourth in the 200 freestyle relay and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay with the group of Kally Haynes, Paige Kirchner, Mira Matthews and Kady Cooley.
In addition, Matthews advanced to the final in both the 50 (fourth) and 100 freestyle (fifth).
Cooley was sixth in the prelims for the 500 freestyle, but missed out on qualifying in the 200 freestyle, placing 10th.
The meet included three new records for the girls. Sweet Home's Megan Hager set a new mark in the 200 freestyle (1:50.29) while Catlin Gabel’s Lizzy Cook set a new mark in the 100 freestyle (50.67) and Catlin Gabel teammate Eva Carlson had a new mark in the breaststroke (1:02.60).
Catlin Gabel and Sweet Home will be locked in a battle for the girls team title, while Newport is an overwhelming favorite to run away with the boys crown after having the top qualifier in four individual events and all three relays. Marshfield’s boys have a shot at bringing home a trophy for the second straight year.
The finals for the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A meet start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.