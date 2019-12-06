NORTH BEND — It was a great North Bend comeback until it wasn’t.
In Friday’s season opener the North Bend girls basketball team rallied all the way back from a 15-point second half deficit before Cottage Grove walked away with a 43-36 win. While a strong second half brought the Bulldogs into the game, the first half saw North Bend come away with eight points on two-of-18 shooting.
“It was ugly. First half we just looked like we were so timid,” said North Bend head coach Mike Forrester. “We’ve talked about dribble penetration and kicking it and I bet we could count the number of dribble penetrations on one hand. We may not even need any fingers. It was just pass and we were just stuck and we held the ball and looked and waited.”
While the North Bend offense was searching for success, the defense was looking for answers against Cottage Grove junior Matty Ladd. The 6-foot-1 Ladd recorded the first eight points of the game and had 16 of her game-high 21 points in the first half.
“A lot of schools we play they have a girl that is 6 feet tall, but they’re not as mobile as her. She’s pretty mobile and she was aggressive going and getting the boards and we kind of didn’t screen her out as well as we should have,” said Forrester.
With Ladd and her 6-foot-1 teammate Gracie Arnold down low against a North Bend team that has no one over 5-foot-9, the Lions outrebounded North Bend 35-20.
Trailing 23-8 in the opening minute of the second half, the Bulldogs found life. It started with back-to-back 3-pointers from Makoa Matthews and Adrianna Frank and soon North Bend put together a 10-0 run.
“My big takeaway is that we’re capable of a lot of energy. I think first half we played without much and second half we looked like we had a lot of energy. We have a lot of kids that can go and play,” said Forrester.
The Lions, with Ladd on the bench due to foul trouble throughout the third quarter, answered with a 7-0 run. But North Bend again struck back. It started with five points in 30 seconds from Frank to start the fourth quarter and continued with back-to-back buckets from Hannah Lillebo. The 14-2 run tied the game at 32.
“We just had more confidence (in the second half). Our jitters weren’t like there anymore. We were like we’ve got this, let’s keep this going,” said Lillebo who had a team-high 11 points.
Frank had nine points, Matthews seven and Aby Holling six for the Bulldogs.
As the Bulldogs began to drive and kick against Cottage Grove, the offense came along. The defense quickly followed as North Bend switched into a physical man-to-man defense that flustered Cottage Grove. The Lions finished the game with 20 turnovers.
“We have spent, I promise you this is not an exaggeration, we had one practice where we practiced man-to-man defense and we spent 10 minutes on it,” said Forrester. “We play zone all the time but we just couldn’t handle (Ladd). So I thought, let’s see what happens when we go man and when their big girl got in foul trouble I thought, you know what, I think we could play.”
With Ladd back in and four made free throws from Mikaela Blomquist down the stretch, the Lions were able to close out the game. Arnold had 10 points for Cottage Grove.
“We’ll take a win on the road in the opener any day. Especially that type of game. We will take it,” said Cottage Grove head coach Steve Eastburn. “Give them credit, that was just a great job by those guys not giving up and playing the game out. “
North Bend heads to Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday at 7 p.m. before starting Midwestern League play on Dec. 16 against Thurston.