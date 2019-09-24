EAGLE POINT — North Bend’s girls soccer team picked up its first Midwestern League win of the season Monday, beating host Eagle Point 1-0.
Brooklyn Garrigus scored the only goal of the match in the 65th minute and the defense made it hold up.
Liz Mahr and Rachael Snyder combined for the shutout in goal as North Bend recordesd its fourth shutout in six matches and improved to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in league play.
The Bulldogs now get another week off before hosting North Eugene next Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
EAGLE POINT 6, NORTH BEND 1: The Eagles beat the visiting Bulldogs to improve to 2-0 in league play.
North Bend fell to 0-2 heading into its next match at North Eugene next Tuesday.
The Eagles have been one of the top teams in Class 5A and improved to 7-1 overall. They are No. 3 in the OSAA power rankings and sixth in the coaches poll, one spot behind Ashland, which handed North Bend it's first league loss last week and, like Eagle Point, is 2-0 in league play.