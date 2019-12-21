COOS BAY — Entering the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament in pursuit of a win, the North Bend girls basketball team finished with a pair of victories on the way to a fourth-place finish on the weekend.
“I thought going in if we could get two out of three it would be good for us. I thought we needed a win yesterday and today was just some icing on the cake,” said North Bend head coach Mike Forrester.
In a game that was short of offense early, the Bulldogs capitalized and cruised to a 48-29 victory over Sisters on Saturday morning.
After a quarter of play the two teams were shooting a combined three-of-21 from the field. While turnovers and sloppy play limited North Bend’s offense in the second quarter, the team ended up shooting four-of-six from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers from Makoa Matthews, including one to beat the halftime buzzer.
North Bend’s offensive production came from strong stretches from individuals. Matthews led the way in the second quarter on the way to a game-high 12 points, Aby Holling added seven in the first half and 11 overall, Megan Proett and Adrianna Frank both scored all eight of their respective points in the second half.
“We’re trying to take the ball to the basket, trying to encourage them to take the ball to the basket. I think we’re starting to get that,” said Forrester after a first half of stagnation in the offense.
Unafraid of contact, Holling began to drive to basket which helped the team get going.
“Aby goes and you might look at it like gee, I don’t know if I would have gone right there, but I think we’ve got to have someone that is willing to do it,” said Forrester. “I thought Adrianna really started going to the basket today. Megan got around in our man offense, she got around the screen and went to the basket hard. Things like that are signs of improvement.”
You have free articles remaining.
Matthews finished with 12 points while Holling added 11.
Sisters was led by Payden Petterson with 10 points and RylieReece Morgan with eight.
With a nine-point advantage at the half, North Bend was able to build up a lead in the third quarter behind an energetic full-court press that created 11 Sisters turnovers in the quarter.
“We talked at halftime, I thought we had a good first quarter, mediocre second quarter, not as much energy, and the third quarter we came out in a different press and trapped them. And that was a big difference for momentum,” said Forrester.
That defense led to instant offense that included a 12-0 run from the Bulldogs.
“I think when we started getting steals we started doing better on offense,” said Frank. "We started driving to the basket, getting fouls and scoring.”
The Bulldogs are back in action next Saturday at home against Elmira before heading to Crater on Jan. 3 for the second game of the league season.
“I think that if there’s a little bit of doubt of if we’re going to be able to compete or not, hopefully that starts to back the other direction,” Forrester said of the team’s performance at the tournament. “We’re in a tough league, we’re going to have a tough schedule and that’s just the way it is. But yeah, I don’t know if I could have asked a whole lot more.”