NORTH BEND — There is just one last box to check on the North Bend bowling season to-do list: state champs.
The tournament wins throughout the season and the district title earlier this month have all been part of the journey to this weekend’s state tournament in Salem.
“They’re going there with the expectation that they are going to win. It’s going to be fun to watch them," said North Bend head coach Rod Duryee before an anxious pause. “I don’t know how well I’m going to be able to watch them.”
While Duryee may be nervous, the Bulldogs showed no similar signs during Wednesday night’s practice. Starting an impromptu Backstreet Boys singalong and discussing various cheers for when someone records a strike, North Bend seemed loose and confident.
“I think that we have the ability to do it because we’re just so good and we practice mostly every day and we just have confidence and we build each other back up,” said Kian Pryor, one of the top bowlers on the team.
Pryor and Chase Taylor, who was named to the all-tournament team at districts, were two of the top bowlers for the team throughout the season but a strength all year has been the team depth. That depth was on display at districts when it was Keegan Jelinek collecting the MVP award at the district meet.
The Bulldogs have also been boosted by Konnor Jelinek, Jake Newsum, Jack Buegmeier, Beck Kleburg, Ryan Duryee and Kai Belanger.
“We know that we’re good enough and that’s when everyone is super high energy and having a great team,” said Belanger.
At districts the team amassed a 266-pin advantage through the initial 20 games of qualifying. The success continued as the Bulldogs rolled to a 100-plus pin advantage after the next 10 games of qualifying before defeating Willamette 385-342 for the title.
Willamette gave North Bend its only tournament loss of the season in a tournament before the district meet. The Bulldogs opened the season with seven-straight victories and from the start believed that they had something special.
“After our first tournament, they wanted state,” said Rod Duryee. On Friday, the Bulldogs get their wish.
Friday the team heads up to Salem to compete in the individual tournament. But for North Bend, this season has been all about the team and on Saturday the fun begins. Bowling starts in the afternoon and qualifying continues on Sunday before the double-elimination tournament.
The Bulldogs, according to Duryee, often are knocked out with about four teams left in the competition. But this year, North Bend has eyes on bringing home the team's first ever state bowling title.
When all the teams at state are cheering and excited about what’s to come, that’s when Pryor wants his team to do what they have done all year.
“I kind of want my team to stay calm, focus on what’s actually happening instead of all the other stuff that’s going on,” he said.