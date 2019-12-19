COOS BAY — Behind a dominant final 22 minutes of play, it was the North Bend boys basketball team defeating Junction City 42-34 in the first round of the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament on Thursday night at Marshfield High School.
Before the Bulldogs could find any offense or defense, the Tigers had raced out to a 14-7 lead. Estifanos Gerdes had nine first quarter points and Junction City’s Riley Sangermano hit three straight elbow jumpers to start the second quarter and give the Tigers a 20-7 lead.
“They came out and they outplayed us. They came right at us, looked us in the eye and we weren’t ready for it,” said North Bend head coach Bill Callaway of his team, which didn’t score until 4:17 left in the opening quarter.
Callaway called a timeout with 6:14 left to play in the second quarter and from that point forward the game completely changed. The Bulldogs switched to a trapping defense and held the Tigers to 14 points for the rest of the game.
And as North Bend’s defense heated up, the offense came right along with it.
“I think on offense we were just playing with that oh, here we go. We’re just playing a game here, weren’t ready for the game. We were just laissez faire or sluggish on offense early as we were on defense,” said Callaway.
Trailing by seven at the half, North Bend’s offense started to surge with a pair of made 3-pointers from Kyle Martin to get the second half started. The Bulldogs put together a 23-6 run stretching from the second quarter into the third. It was a tale of efficiency from the field as North Bend went eight-of-11 from the field in the second half.
Martin led North Bend with nine points. Eight Bulldogs scored on the night with Chase Platt adding eight and Garrison Mateski and Brady Messner seven each.
Gerdes finished with 13 for the Tigers while Sangermano had 12.
“We were out of sync and didn’t move the ball well,” said Junction City head coach Craig Rothenberger. “We’ve been playing quite well. And moving the ball well and shooting the ball well, defending hard. It was like watching a different team out there.”
North Bend outscored Junction City 25-10 in the second half.
The Bulldogs will face Philomath at 3:30 p.m. on Friday while the Tigers head to consolation bracket for a meeting with North Valley at 8:30 a.m. Both games will be played at Marshfield High School.