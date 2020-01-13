Bandon's girls basketball left no doubt on Tuesday night, the Tigers earning their 10th straight win as they beat host Reedsport 73-24 in a Sunset Conference game.
The Tigers improved to 14-1 on the season as they downed Reedsport (0-14).
It was all Tigers from the start as the team amassed a 39-5 lead midway through the second quarter — in part due to 21 first half Reedsport turnovers. This led to quick buckets as 11 of 12 Bandon players scored throughout the contest.
“It was cool to see just girls not afraid to step up,” Bandon head coach Jordan Sammons. “This is the type of game where it is their opportunity to score. I’m getting open in spots in our offense where I can be successful and not being afraid to step up and take those shots. That was cool to see tonight.”
Ashley Strain led the Tigers with 16 points as Traylyn Arana scored 15. Sterling Williams, who hit a pair of 3-pointers, had 12 while Eduarda Reolon added 11.
Reedsport’s Cheyanne McCart recorded eight points while Ilene Glover had six.
For Bandon, this was the first of a six-game road trip. The Tigers head to Myrtle Point on Wednesday before going to Toledo on Friday.
Reedsport travels to Gold Beach on Wednesday and hosts Waldport on Friday night.
GOLD BEACH 56, MYRTLE POINT 49: The Panthers beat the host Bobcats for their first league win.
Gold Beach led 32-12 through two periods and by 22 after three before the Bobcats made it close in the fourth.
Kailina Hamilton had 18 points, including four first-period 3-pointers for the Panthers and Jenifer Risenhoover also scored 18 points. Risenhoover also had four 3-pointers in the win.
Nikki Leep had 19 points and Madison Brown 14 for the Bobcats, who fell to 0-3 in league play.
The Panthers host Reedsport on Wednesday and visiting Coquille on Friday.
Boys Basketball
MYRTLE POINT 71, GOLD BEACH 43: The Bobcats outscored the visiting Panthers 42-25 in the middle two periods on the way to their first Sunset Conference victory.
Gabe Swan had 18 points, Jose Medina 17, Tyler Beyer-Smith 16 and Carsen Bradford 10 for Myrtle Point, which hosts Bandon on Wednesday before having its first-round bye in the league schedule Friday.
Trenton Storns had 16 points for Gold Beach.
Swimming
MARSHFIELD GIRLS WIN: Marshfield’s girls topped host North Eugene 110-60 in a dual meet at River Road Pool on Friday.
The Pirates won nine of the 11 events against the Highlanders, including all three relays.
Paige Kirchner won the 200-yard freestyle and 100=yard backstroke for Marshfield. Mira Matthews took both the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle. Jamee Bowers won the 100 butterfly and Kady Cooley the 500 freestyle.
Marshfield’s winning relay teams included combinations of Kirchner, Cooley, Matthews, Bowers, Sydney Trendell, Isabelle Hale and Taylor Waddington.
Hale (200 freestyle), Cooley (butterfly) and Kally Haynes (500 freestyle) all had runner-up finishes.
North Eugene beat Marshfield’s boys 110-63.
The Pirates got wins by Jack Waddington (50 freestyle), Aaron Hutchins (100 freestyle) and Robert Kliewer (500 freestyle).
Zach Randle was second in the 200 freestyle, Kliewer in the 100 butterfly and Hutchins in the 100 backstroke.
The next day, Marshfield competed in the big Skip Rumbaugh Invitational in Corvallis, a big meet that included prelims in the morning and finals in the afternoon.
Marshfield’s girls and boys both finished eighth in the team race.
The top individual finisher for Marshfield’s girls was Bowers, who was eighth in the 100 freestyle. The Pirates did finish sixth in both the medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Cooley was ninth in both the 200 and 500 freestyle.
For the boys, Hutchins was sixth in the individual medley and ninth in the breaststroke. Randle was eighth in the 500 freestyle and 10th in the 200 freestyle. Kliewer was 10th in the breaststroke.
The Pirates were seventh in the 400 freestyle relay and eighth in the medley relay.
Results for both meets are included in today’s Scoreboard.