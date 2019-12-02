Marshfield will introduce its fall athletes in the annual Meet the Pirates Night tonight.
The event begins at 5 p.m. in the main gym on Marshfield’s campus.
Marshfield will introduce its boys and girls basketball and swim teams, the wrestling squad and the dance and cheer teams.
The first official day for winter sports to hold contests is Wednesday, with Marshfield’s basketball, swim and wrestling teams all in action this week. The cheerleaders and dance teams will be involved in various competitions throughout the winter before their state championships in February (cheer) and March (dance).
North Bend’s Meet the Bulldogs is Tuesday night, starting at 6 p.m. in the main gym.
The following day, sports teams from up and down the South Coast start their seasons in multiple sports.
The swim teams from North Bend and Marshfield open their seasons on Wednesday in the annual Civil War dual, this year scheduled for North Bend. The meet starts at 5 p.m.
Also on Wednesday, Marshfield’s girls basketball team hosts South Umpqua, while the boys are at Brookings-Harbor.
Also Wednesday, Coquille’s basketball teams are home for Glide, Myrtle Point hosts Rogue River, Elkton visits Reedsport, Bandon is at Riddle, Siuslaw hosts Newport and Gold Beach’s girls visit the combined Pacific-Powers squad at Pacific.
Basketball action continues Friday with North Bend’s boys and girls hosting Cottage Grove in their season openers. Marshfield’s boys and girls are home against North Marion and Coquille hosts its annual Winter Lake Classic with Reedsport, Sheridan and Illinois Valley in town. Bandon is at Glide, Siuslaw at Pleasant Hill, Gold Beach in Camas Valley for a tournament and Myrtle Point at the East Linn Christian tournament.
The first wrestling action for the South Coast is Saturday, when Marshfield is at Cascade and Reedsport is at the Willie Wilkinson Memorial at Glide.