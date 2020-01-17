COOS BAY — Marshfield’s swim teams dominated visiting Cottage Grove and Junction City in a three-way swim meet at Mingus Park on Thursday.
Marshfield coach Kathe McNutt said she was happy with how the Pirates competed in the meet.
“I felt really good,” she said. “It was very cold.”
That likely slowed down the times, but not the efforts.
Marshfield’s boys won all but one of the events while scoring 286 points, to 155 for Cottage Grove and 47 for Junction City. The girls won all but two of the races, scoring 281 points, to 174 for Cottage Grove and 63 for Junction City.
Marshfield’s boys had the top three finishers in both the 200-yard freestyle (Zach Randle, Aaron Hutchins and Cole Cardozo) and 200-yard individual medley (Robert Kliewer, Marcus Kliewer and Jack Waddington).
Randle also won the 500 freestyle, while Hugo Schallmayer won both the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
Marcus Kliewer won the 100 butterfly and Hutchins the 100 breaststroke.
The Pirates swept the relays with combinations including Schallmayer, Hutchins, Waddington, Randle, Marcus Kliewer, Robert Kliewer, Jonas Batdorff and Trey Kirk.
For Marshfield’s girls, Kacy Cooley won the 200 and 500 freestyle and Sydney Trendell took both the individual medley and breaststroke.
Mira Matthews took the 50 freestyle and Kally Haynes the 100 freestyle.
Marshfield’s girls also swept the relays, with combinations including Cooley, Trendell, Matthews, Haynes, Paige Kirchner, Taylor Waddington, Elizabeth Delgado and Isabelle Hale.
With the district meet coming up, Thursday’s meet was a good one, McNutt said.
“We’re trying some of these new kids in events to see if they’re capable of swimming them at districts,” she said.
Marshfield traditionally has done very well scoring at the district meet in three events a lot of swimmers won’t attempt — the individual medley, butterfly and 500 freestyle.
“It might be a way to get into the championship heat at district,” she said.
Marshfield always can count on its two senior leaders, Cooley and Randle.
“Kady swam wonderfully at the Skip Rumbaugh meet,” McNutt said looking back to a big meet in Corvallis on Saturday. “She had her best time ever in the 500 free.”
McNutt also pointed out Kirchner, Matthews and Trendell as girls who have been swimming well as the season winds down.
“Sydney has been a neat surprise,” she said. “She dropped tons of time in the breaststroke and the IM.”
Haynes, Hale and Delgado also are improving.
For the boys, the Kliewer brothers have been improving and Hutchins, a sophomore, will be a factor at district.
“Aaron Hutchins has got tons of potential,” she said. “He’s got a lot of talent. He’s going to be a fun one.”
Marcus Kliewer and fellow freshman Jack Waddington have both been dropping times dramatically, along with Kirk, she added.
The Pirates have just one more meet, at home next Friday against Phoenix and North Valley, before the district meet in Cottage Grove.