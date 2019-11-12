Marshfield seniors Taylor Londo and Makenna Anderson were named to the Sky-Em League first team for volleyball in voting by the league’s coaches.
The two seniors helped the Pirates rally from a slow start to league play to tie Cottage Grove for second place and then won the tiebreaker game with the Lions before losing to eventual state runner-up Sweet Home in the playoff round.
They also signed letters of intent last week to play volleyball for Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Anderson was the team’s libero all four years and Londo arrived as a transfer for her senior year and filled in as setter most of the year before also getting a chance to hit late in the season.
Junction City, which finished fifth at the Class 4A state tournament after winning the league title, swept the top honors with player of the year Allie Bedacht and coach of the year Gary Meninger.
The rest of the first team included Junction City’s Courtney Silbernagel and Brooklyn Nash, Cottage Grove’s Matty Ladd and Avery Hutchins, and Marist Catholic’s Heidi Knebel.
Marshfield junior Cedar Ward was on the second team and junior Carmen Samuels was an honorable mention pick.
Skyline League
Pacific and Powers each had two players receive all-league recognition in voting by the Skyline League coaches.
Dynamic Powers freshman Trinidy Blanton was named to the second team, while freshman teammate Lauren Stallard was an honorable mention pick.
Pacific junior Nikki Lee and sophomore Audrey Griffith also were honorable mention.
Moriah Michaels of Days Creek was the player of the year and Samantha MacDowell of North Douglas was libero of the year. Days Creek’s Gloria Kruzic was coach of the year.
The complete all-league teams are included in today’s Scoreboard section.