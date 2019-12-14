NORTH BEND — While the championship mood was marred by an injury to an opponent in the finals, it did not take away from a successful weekend of wrestling for Marshfield’s Tandy Martin. On Saturday night at the Army Strong Coast Classic at North Bend High School, with 33 varsity teams competing, it was Martin taking the 170-pound weight class in the competitive field.
“He’s up there with everybody else in the state,” said Marshfield head coach Tyler Strenke. “He’s one of the best kids in the state and every time he wrestles a match we’re expecting him to behave like he’s one of the best kids in the state and I think he showed that today.”
In the road to Saturday’s final, Martin, the top seed in the weight class, recorded pins in each round, including a pin of Grants Pass’ Shawn Dirks 45 seconds into the semifinal match. It all led to Martin facing North Medford’s Ethan Miller in the final.
Last year Martin defeated Miller at the Coast Classic in the 152-pound division. Trying to get a sense of this year’s match, it was a stalemate early in the match.
“I was trying to feel it out a bit. He’s a pretty accomplished kid, he’s pretty good. Being in the finals of this, everybody is good,” said Martin. “I wrestled him last year in the quarterfinals here and it was really tight until I finally got a pin there. But before that, it was just mostly feeling it out.”
Martin recorded a takedown in the first period and an escape in the second to create a 3-3 tie in the third. As Martin recorded another takedown in the final period, Miller suffered a gruesome lower leg injury that brought the match to a close. Martin officially won by injury default at 4:51.
“That’s now how I want to win,” said Martin.
Strenke said he was pleased with Martin’s aggressive wrestling late, but it was not a fact that was easy to celebrate after the injury.
“I was talking to North Medford coach and that was a bummer way to end the match. That was a great match and both guys were working really hard,” said Strenke. “I know Tandy was not happy with ending it that way. I know he would rather win it on points. It was a bummer way to end that match.”
The Pirates finished 21st as a team while the hosts North Bend were 33rd. Crater took the team title with 272 points while Grants Pass was second with 172 points.
“We’ve been coming here for about 34 years and anytime you can walk away with a first-place trophy, that’s a good day,” said Crater head coach Greg Haga. “We’re pretty happy with that. And you know, you’ve got to beat everybody here anyway to win (state).”
Leading the way in the team race for South Coast schools was Class 2A Reedsport with a seventh-place finish and 105 points.
Without Eli Carson, who took second at state a season ago and was out with a head injury, the Brave were still able to collect points from up and down the lineup.
“If we can be top-10 at this caliber of wrestling, in 2A we should be pretty competitive,” Reedsport head coach Bo Hampton said. “It was a great turnout. Everybody wrestled hard.”
The Brave had six wrestlers make their way to the podium at the end of the competition. Adam Solomon and his brother Christian Solomon took third place in the 120 and 132-pound weight class respectively. Jose Martinez was 4th at 106, Miguel Velazquez 5th at 170, River Lichte 6th at 152 and the third Solomon brother, Aaron, was 6th at 113.
“I think we did good. We had like three kids in the semifinals, me and two other of them. We had a bunch that made it to the consolation finals, we did really good as a team and I think we’ll do really good in 2A this year,” said Christian Solomon.
Cascade Christian’s Gabe Vidlak (lower weights) and Redmond’s Austin Carter (upper weights) were named outstanding wrestlers of the tournament.
In the girls tournament, the top local wrestlers were Myrtle Point’s Jordan Blanton, who took second in the 170-division and North Bend’s Molly Picatti, who was third at 135.
“I did overall pretty good, but I know I could have done better,” said Blanton, who recorded two pins on the way to the championship.
She lost the title bout to Eagle Point's Kara Davis.
For Picatti, now in her second year of wrestling, she was looking to do better than last year’s performance that saw her bounced after two matches. After falling to the eventual tournament champion Brooklyn Seber of Ridgeview in the first round, Picatti won the consolation semifinal before pinning North Medford’s Rocio Perez to claim third.
“It went pretty good. I’m kind of scrappy just because I don’t know anything,” said Picatti. “I ended up, I got her down, she got up, she got the escape or whatever. It took me awhile but I got her in a head and arm and I just cinched up and she was done.”
Bend took the girls team title with 131 points. Myrtle Point was 11th, North Bend 17th and Marshfield 23rd.