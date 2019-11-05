Marshfield’s Pedro Casas and Alberto Castillo were named to the Sky-Em League’s first team for boys soccer after leading the Pirates to third place and a spot in the Class 4A play-in round.
Anthony Salinas and Ernesto Hernandez were named to the second team and Gage Hammond, Mason Pittenger, Ander Ausin and goalkeeper Daniel Garcia received honorable-mention recognition.
Marshfield's Alberto Castillo heads a long ball against Cottage Grove's Fernando Soto-Cruz at Marshfield High School in September.
League champion Marist Catholic swept the top awards with coach of the year Chuck Koleno and player of the year Joey Braud.
Marshfield’s Maddie Deleon was named to the second team for the girls in voting by the league’s coaches.
Samantha Daniel, Isabell Perez and goalkeeper Dahlia Kanui all received honorable-mention recognition for Marshfield.
Marist Catholic’s Ella Coulombe was named player of the year and the Spartans’ Stefan Schroffner was coach of the year.
You have free articles remaining.
Midwestern League
North Bend’s Adam Wood was named to the first team in voting by the league’s coaches.
Matthew Jordan was an honorable-mention pick.
Ashland’s Scott Gustafson was named player of the year and Eagle Point’s Giovanni Rodriguez was named goalie of the year. The boys coach of the year was Abdiaziz Guled of Ashland.
North Bend’s girls didn’t have any players on the first team, but Brooklyn Garrigus and Molly Picatti were on the second team and Katie Carver and freshman goalkeeper Rachael Snyder were honorable mention picks.
Churchill’s Emmie Freeman was player of the year and the Lancers’ Timothy Meltabarger was coach of the year.
The all-league soccer teams for both the Sky-Em and Midwestern leagues are included in today’s Scoreboard section.