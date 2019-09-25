COOS BAY — After a challenging slate of nonleague games to start the season, the Marshfield football team has turned its focus to the Sky-Em League.
The Pirates (1-2) started the season with losses to North Bend, now ranked sixth in Class 5A, and Gladstone, now ranked fourth in Class 4A. The Pirates entered the win column last week with a 33-20 road victory over Klamath Union.
“We’re going on to the next one and just trying to clean up all the mental mistakes, all the undisciplined errors,” said Marshfield head coach John Lemmons, who said that a key focus of the week is on discipline. “But the main thing is we’ve just got to fix what we do. And we’re making way too many mistakes, mental mistakes, effort mistakes — we’ve just got to clean that up and the football will take care of itself.”
With just one non-league game left on the schedule — a Saturday game against Ontario on Oct. 5 — Marshfield is now focused on the task at hand: Cottage Grove. Heading into the contest, Lemmons is not letting Cottage Grove’s winless record impact his perception of the team.
“I think Cottage Grove has some talented kids. They’re in the same boat we are, they just need to put some things together and get some wins, too,” said Lemmons.
The Pirates are hoping to get one of the Sky-Em League's automatic state playoff spots — each Class 4A league gets two and four more will be decided through the play-in round.
So far, No. 6 Marist Catholic has had the best season among the league schools. The sixth-ranked Spartans (2-1) are the only team in league with a winning record in addition to being the only team with a positive point differential. The Spartans have outscored their opponents by 69 points through three games while Marshfield has been outscored by 43, Elmira (1-2) by 57, Junction City (0-3) by 84 and Cottage Grove (0-3) by 127.
With Marshfield’s final game of the regular season against Marist Catholic at home on Oct. 25, Lemmons is hoping that, if the Pirates take care of business, there could be more on the line in that game.
“The way I see it, if we play up to our capability and take care of things, I feel like we should be playing Marist here for the league title. But you know, we’ve got to show up and play,” he said.