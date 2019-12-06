COOS BAY — Given Marshfield’s young girls team, the preseason will be vital.
The Pirates took a couple of steps forward in their second effort of the season, a 48-22 loss to visiting North Marion last night.
“We definitely progressed from our first game,” said Marshfield’s Kaylin Dea, the only player back who saw the court when the Huskies ended the Pirates’ season in the consolation semifinals at the Class 4A state tournament last winter. “Our offensive and defensive rotations were improved.”
The Pirates still struggled to make shots, just as they did in the opening loss to South Umpqua on Wednesday, but they got good looks through much of the game, which is what coach Bruce Bryant was hoping to see.
“I think we did some good things on offense compared to that first game, where the girls were overwhelmed,” he said.
Defensively, Marshfield did a fairly good job against the Huskies, outside of a stretch early in the third quarter, when they lost track of North Marion’s Katie Ensign a few times and she took advantage. Ensign, the only player from North Marion who also played in that game at state (Mya Hammack was on vacation and not available Friday), scored 12 points in the first 3:30 of the third quarter as the Huskies turned a 16-8 halftime lead into a 26-point advantage.
Another issue in the third quarter, Bryant said, was offensive execution.
“We got a little sloppy with our passes,” he said. “We got lazy with the ball when there wasn’t a lot of pressure.”
North Marion scored the final 17 points of the third to essentially put the game out of reach.
Ensign finished with 16 points and Megan Netter had 12 for the Huskies.
Dea led Marshfield with 12 points and also grabbed 16 rebounds.
As a team, Marshfield out-rebounded the Huskies 33-27, though their 29 turnovers, to just 11 for the Huskies, were a big problem in the loss.
But with so many new players in key roles, Bryant is looking for the Pirates to get better every time out.
“We’ve got to get consistency,” he said, adding that he hopes the players can develop into roles so the Pirates have a solid rotation going into league.
That’s especially true since not all the Pirates participated in the summer season, which is vital for improvement.
“We’re trying to figure out our chemistry and rotations,” Bryant said. “We’re doing that right now. It’s not an ideal time to do it. It is what it is.”
And while Marshfield’s defense was improved over the effort against South Umpqua, Bryant said he wants to see the Pirates talk more.
“Being young, it’s not just the physical part (of defense), it’s the communication part,” he said.
Still, he saw a lot he liked in Friday’s game.
That included a couple of the younger players driving to the hoop at times when they were under pressure and the team getting a lot of good shots, shots that should start going in as the season progresses.
Dea said Marshfield’s returners who saw some varsity time during lopsided wins last year, even if not during the state tournament, are continuing to improve.
“And our new girls are putting themselves out there on defense and moving on offense,” she said.
As the Pirates move forward, next in a trip to Hidden Valley next Saturday, Dea has high hopes for the team to get a lot better.
“I’m excited,” she said.