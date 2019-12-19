COOS BAY — Marshfield girls basketball coach Bruce Bryant did not try to understate the significance of his team’s 39-35 win over Sisters in the quarterfinals of the Les Schwab and First Community South Coast Holiday Basketball Tournament on Thursday.
“It means a lot to get this win,” Bryant said. “It’s their first team win as a group.”
Marshfield had lost its first four games, three against teams that Bryant expects will be in their respective state tournaments at the end of the season.
They get another of those teams Friday night, when they meet Astoria in the semifinals.
Getting the opportunity to face the Fishermen was huge for the Pirates, said Kaylin Dea, the only player back who had significant minutes in the rotation last winter for Marshfield.
“It’s so exciting,” Dea said. “I know we over-celebrated a little bit, but honestly we should keep that energy.”
Dea put the Pirates in front with 16 seconds to go when she rebounded a missed free throw by a teammate and scored while being fouled.
The three-point play gave Marshfield a 37-35 lead and Kate Miles and Karina Skurk each added one free throw for the final margin.
Both teams squandered chances late, especially Sisters, which missed five of its last seven free throws, including several when the Outlaws had a chance to extend the lead. The last two of those came with 21 seconds to go after Marshfield had turned the ball over with a one-point deficit.
Dea was fouled on the rebound after that miss, and missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Kianna Holley rebounded the miss. Holley missed her two free throws, but Dea rebounded and scored while being fouled.
“When we were on the line, I told them to get the ball no matter what, and they got the ball,” Dea said.
Dea finished with 16 points and Skurk added eight. Skurk hit a 3-pointer with 4:25 to go to tie the game and Holley hit one with 2:50 to go to put the Pirates in front, but Sisters went in front with a pair of free throws — more than a minute apart — to set up the final drama.
Marshfield hit five 3-pointers in the game, including two by Charlie Dea for Marshfield’s first points of the night.
Bryant was happy to see his players looking for those shots.
“You can’t get confidence unless you start shooting them,” he said.
RileyReece Morgan had 13 points to lead Sisters. Hallie Schwartz had eight points and nine steals.
Sisters had 14 steals as a team and forced 25 Marshfield turnovers, but the Outlaws gave the ball away 29 times, with Marshfield picking up 15 steals.
“(It’s great) how amazing our defensive rotation was tonight,” Kaylin Dea said. “We can do that against other teams.”
Bryant said he was excited to see his team win, especially in the manner the Pirates did it.
“The bottom line is they haven’t had that,” he said. “It was good for them to win a close game and best to do it at home.”