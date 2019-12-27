ASTORIA — Earning their second win of the season, the Marshfield girls defeated Rainier 35-30 in the Vince Dulcich Christmas Tournament at Astoria High School. In the consolation bracket after a loss to Heritage in the first round on Thursday, the Pirates were able to bounce back on Friday morning.
“It was fun. That’s good to get a win, they need wins right now. We need that confidence boost,” said coach Doug Miles, who is filling in for head coach Bruce Martin who is with family for the memorial service of a relative this weekend. “We did some good things and some bad things.”
A look of things to come, the Pirates got early scoring from Kaylin Dea and Karina Skurk as Marshfield rolled out to a 9-4 advantage. Dea finished with a game-high 12 points while Skurk added 10.
“Offensively, I thought we did way better today than we have done all (year). What we’ve been doing is just passing it back and forth on the top and now we’re creating movement. I like what I see on offense,” said Dea.
With a pair of Rainier defenders flocking to the ball every time Skurk, or any other Marshfield guard, crossed half court, the Pirates were able to get past the trap and set up the offense. This ability to not be baited into excessive turnovers via Rainier’s extended 2-3 zone or its 1-2-1 half-court trap has, according to Marshfield, shown how the Pirates have gotten better in the early season.
“Awhile ago, I think it was North Marion that was double-teaming us, we didn’t really know how to get around that or get past that. But, obviously, we’ve grown a lot. They took the pressure really well,” said Dea. Marshfield finished with 15 turnovers while Rainier had 20.
Rainier answered Marshfield’s six-point lead in the second quarter with a 7-0 run to take a quick lead. But a free throw from Dea and a bucket from Charlie Dea, who finished with five points, gave the Pirates had a lead that they would hold onto for the rest of the contest.
The Pirates were poised to run away with the win in the third quarter, extending the lead back to seven but the Columbians continued to find ways to score.
“We are close defensively, it’s just one bad rotation is killing us right now. But that’s expected. We’ve kind of changed things up defensively on what we’re going to do,” said Miles. “The anticipation skills are there, it’s just a matter of that backside rotation is there. They’ll get there.”
Emmalee Melvin finished nine points for Rainier and Savannah Cash added seven.
Marshfield followed up a third quarter of shooting 5-for-10 with a cold fourth quarter where the Pirates were 2-for-10 from the field. But guiding Marshfield to win was the team’s ability to get to the free throw line where the team was 5-for-8 in the quarter to close out the game.
Kaylin Dea was making the offense move as she attacked throughout the second half. She had seven points in the second half.
“She’s just really special with her motor. She’s got second to none motor and when she’s attacking the rim and getting her feet underneath her, she’s really, really good,” said Miles. “She’s trying to raise these kids up and she knows we’re a work in progress.”
On Thursday, Heritage beat the Pirates 47-26, holding the Pirates to just five points in the first half.
Dea and Skurk both had seven points for Marshfield in the loss.
Alex Rosenbaum had 13 and Katie Peneuta 10 for Heritage.
Marshfield will play Tillamook on Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. in the fifth place game.