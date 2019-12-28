ASTORIA — Scoring their second straight win, the Marshfield girls defeated Tillamook 37-22 on Saturday afternoon to claim fifth place at the 51st Vince Dulcich Memorial Tournament at Astoria High School. For the Pirates, the two victories after an 1-8 start to the season are a product of the team’s progression.
“We’re getting better. It’s just the little steps right now, that’s what we’re dealing with,” said assistant coach Doug Miles, who guided the team over the weekend in the absence of head coach Bruce Bryant and was looking to see everyone get involved.
“We have to have other kids step up … Charlie (Dea) can hit shots like that, Karina (Skurk) had a heck of a game as a leader there. And we’re still getting our young people incorporated. I thought Kiana (Holley) played her best game even though it didn’t show up on the score board, getting steals.”
With Tillamook swarming Marshfield’s inside presence Kaylin Dea, the offensive production had to come from elsewhere early. For the Pirates it started with Charlie Dea, who finished with a game-high 17 points.
Charlie Dea and Skurk were pressuring Tillamook’s guards as they crossed halfcourt, which turned into steals and open Marshfield lay-ups. Part of a Marshfield 11-0 run that stretched from the first quarter into the second was Charlie Dea, scoring seven points off of transition baskets.
“We kind of saw that we could beat them down the court once we got steals or defensive rebounds,” said Miles. “And (Skurk and Charlie Dea) did a great job. They’re both very fierce competitors and they’re going to do that.”
The defense was key all day as Marshfield held Tillamook in single digits each quarter as the Cheesmakers scored their second fewest points of the season.
“We’re like, oh, we can’t make it easy for them. We’ve got to go at them from the first quarter,” said Charlie Dea who, in addition to her defense, hit three 3-pointers on the day.
Marshfield went into the half with 15-8 advantage but throughout the first two quarters both teams struggled to hold onto the ball each recording 12 turnovers at the break.
A Tillamook basket to start the fourth quarter cut Marshfield’s lead again to eight, but that’s when it was Kaylin Dea’s time to take over. Recording four points on one single trip down the court — she made a jumper, got fouled, missed the foul shot, got the rebound and hit a lay-up — Dea scored all eight of her points in the second half to help put the game out of reach.
“(Kaylin Dea) figured out at the very end how to go by the defenders. Didn’t want her sister to get all the credit,” joked Miles.
Skurk finished with four points for the Pirates while Rylinn Clark, Michaella Wright, Holley and Hannah Folau all had two. Tillamook’s Lexi Braxling led the Cheesemakers with six points while Lexi Crabtree added five.
After two tournaments in consecutive weeks, the Pirates now have a break from games until Jan. 7 on the road at Newport. Marshfield will play in the Sky-Em/Skyline crossover on Jan. 10 and 11 before league play starts at Junction City on Jan. 17.
During this stretch of getting healthy and being able to make adjustments, the Pirates are hoping to continue to make some progress.
“At the beginning of the season we didn’t get many wins, I was like oh, I don’t know how the season is going to go,” said Charlie Dea. “But since the season is getting farther we’ve got more wins and so it’s exciting. We’re getting better.”