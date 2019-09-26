COOS BAY — It was a goal worth celebrating.
With hugs, cheers and a few tears (of joy) after the game, the Marshfield girls soccer team scored a victory with the help of freshman Isabell Perez’s 32nd minute strike from 20-yards out to give the Pirates their first win of the season on Thursday night at home against Junction City.
“It was a great strike and that’s good because for years we’ve been searching — I’ve been coaching for about five years — for somebody who can score,” said Marshfield head coach Pio Figueroa. “She has a great future. She can kick both feet, she has skills.”
Entering the game Marshfield (1-6-1) and Junction City (0-8) were both looking for their first win of the season. The victory marked the second victory in the last three seasons for the Pirates and was the team’s first league win since joining the Sky-Em a season ago. It was the first game this season that Marshfield shut out its opponents and the second game that the team scored a goal.
“Finally came to win, we’ve been waiting for that for a couple years,” said Figueroa.
Ultimately, Perez’s goal was the difference in the game. After the Tigers played a ball out of bounds at the midfield line, Marshfield’s Maddie Deleon fired a throw-in down the line that found Perez behind the defense. In a foot race towards the goal, Perez wound up from just outside the 18-yard box for a strike that blasted into top right corner for a goal.
In a game of few chances, most of Marshfield’s best opportunities at goal came off of deep throw-ins that the Tigers struggled to clear. The other biggest opportunity for a goal for the Pirates was in the 28th minute of the game when Junction City was called for a hand ball in the box.
Deleon lined up for the penalty kick but was denied by Junction City’s goalie Moriah Eads. Marshfield ended up with eight shots in the game.
Aside from the goal, the first half consisted of the two sides battling for the ball in the middle third of the field. Marshfield and Junction City both struggled to put together multiple passes or create any meaningful possession resulting in shots that were few and far between.
With more urgency to attack, the second half possession belonged to Junction City. The Tigers came in waves but Marshfield’s back line bent but never broke. The defense — boosted by the vocal support of an over-eager group of students that made their way to the field after the conclusion of the volleyball match — was helped by Deleon who played in front of the back line and was up and down the field all night in addition to Dahlia Kanui, who stayed solid in goal.
“They were strong, they stayed strong,” said Figueroa of his defense.
Junction City’s offense continued until the final whistle and the Tigers picked up a pair of corners in the final six minutes of play, but were stopped time and time again.
“I saw a lot of good movement and a lot of good opportunities,” said Junction City head coach Cloie Fish, who noted that three of her varsity players suffered concussions last week while another is out with an ankle injury. “We definitely need to work on some finishing but right now it’s about just picking them up after this.” The Tigers finished the game with six shots.
Next Tuesday Marshfield will travel to Eugene to take on first-ranked Marist Catholic (5-0-2). The Spartans beat Junction City 10-0 earlier this week. After facing Marist, the Pirates have a bye-week before returning home against Elmira (0-3-3) on Oct. 8.