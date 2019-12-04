COOS BAY — The goal for the first game of the season was to take a deep breath.
With five new starters for the Marshfield girls basketball team, the Pirates were looking for a sense of calm that was hard to find in Wednesday’s season opener against South Umpqua. As Marshfield ushered in a new era of basketball after a successful group of seniors graduated last spring, the first test for head coach Bruce Bryant was preparing his new team to take the floor.
“I’m looking to ... get our jitters out of the way so we can get that over with and so we can start settling down. With a young team, a team that doesn’t have a lot of experience, haven’t played together before, that’s a big piece you have to fight early is getting settled down,” said Bryant.
The Pirates struggled finding, and taking, open shots throughout the first half while the South Umpqua offense shot over 50 percent in the opening two quarters. The Lancers jumped to a 27-5 lead at halftime on the way to a 52-28 victory.
In the first half, Marshfield was frazzled by South Umpqua’s zone defense. Unsure of where to be on the court and hesitant to shoot the ball, the Pirates looked to feed junior Kaylin Dea in the post. Dea, who was in the rotation last year, had all five of Marshfield’s first half points and finished with a team-high nine.
“We passed so many shots up in the first half. I told them, you pass the ball around, the more you pass it around the higher percentage of us turning it over,” said Bryant. “So when you got your shot, be ready to shoot. You’ve got to catch to shoot. That shot outside the 3-point line is worth one more than inside the line so let’s get set and shoot it.” The 3-pointers started flying, and occasionally falling, in the second half as Marshfield finished 3-of-20 from outside the arc for the game.
Marshfield’s offense found life in the third quarter as the team outscored its first half total in the first four minutes of the second half. It started with a layup from Charlie Dea in the opening minute of the half and soon the rest of the Marshfield offense began to click as the Pirates outscored the Lancers 12-11 in the quarter.
Karina Skurk hit two 3-pointers in the half and finished with seven points while Charlie Dea added six and Lizzy Bonner four. Katelyn Miles had two points.
“They just needed to break the ice a little bit, I guess. Scoring and getting their shots, make a few shots and ‘Hey, I can play, I can do this.’ It’s going to be a lot of that all through the season if we’re going to progress,” said Bryant.
While Marshfield’s offense found some life, Bryant is looking for the defense to do the same going forward. The Pirates struggled to slow the South Umpqua offense as the Lancers found success from deep and inside the paint.
“Defensively, we’re still lost. And that’s going to take a little while to tighten that down. We tried to do a couple different things, maybe tried to do a little too much but at the same time we tried to be aggressive,” said Bryant. “We’re young, we’re not super big and physical and with that much running we got a little fatigued.”
Constantly driving to the hoop and cruising past Marshfield defenders was South Umpqua’s Shalyn Gray who finished with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting.
“That’s just Shalyn. She’s very good at finding open spaces and getting to the rim and she does a great job,” said South Umpqua head coach Dusty Pires. “She’s just great. She’s great at getting to the hole, very phenomenal athlete and she does a great job for us.”
With Gray leading the way, the Lancers are led by a group of seniors who have been in the program and steadily improving over their four years at South Umpqua. Fellow senior Kyla Pires had 10 for the Lancers while junior Amelia Ferguson finished with eight.
“We’re a pretty senior-heavy team so we’re just trying to get things going in the right direction this year. I look for a lot of big things from this team,” said Dusty Pires.
As for Marshfield, the Pirates are back in action on Friday at home against North Marion at 5:15 p.m. With a game under its belt, head coach Bryant just wants to see his team take the next step forward.
“We’ll just keep working hard and keep the right frame of mind and attitude and effort and we’ll get better as the year goes on,” he said.