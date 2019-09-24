COOS BAY — In an up and down match, things ended on a low note for Marshfield's volleyball team in Tuesday’s league home opener against Cottage Grove. It was the Lions winning in four sets 26-24, 25-19, 20-25, 25-15 in a match that saw the victors of the first three sets build leads of over 10 points and then watch their leads shrink before closing out the set.
“We wanted to ride the roller coaster tonight,” said Marshfield head coach Tammie Montiel. “We’ve talked about it after several games, we can’t do the up and down roller coaster. We need to play consistently. We’ve put together parts of games, parts of sets, 10 points here, 10 points there, but we have yet to play a whole match.
“You know they can do it because you see it but it’s just frustrating that they can’t continue that spark throughout things.”
Leaning on the offensive firepower of Matty Ladd and Gracie Arnold — the only two players on Cottage Grove’s roster who played in last year’s state volleyball state championship game — the Lions came out firing early in the first set. The pair helped guide Cottage Grove to an early 13-3 lead before the Pirates struck back.
A quick 7-3 run from the Pirates put the team within striking distance down 16-10 in the set. Both sides traded points before it was Marshfield’s Cedar Ward who stepped up, recording three kills and a stuff block during the comeback in a quick 6-2 run that prompted a Cottage Grove timeout.
Continuing to chip away, a kill from Marshfield’s Taylor Londo and a pair of Cottage Grove errors put the Pirates up 24-23. Poised to take the set in dramatic fashion, the Lions had different plans as Arnold recorded a kill and back-to-back aces to finish the set. Arnold finished the night with five aces to go with 10 kills and eight digs. Ladd contributed 15 kills, five blocks and four digs for the Lions.
“(Cottage Grove’s) strength isn’t serve receive, their strength isn’t defense, their strength is their attack. And when we’re giving them free balls — they are great players, hats off to them — but we make them look a lot better when they can take a free ball, set it up and hammer it at us,” said Montiel.
It was a similar script in the second set as the Lions once again raced out to a big lead, this time getting up 15-3. With Montiel letting the team play out the set instead of taking a timeout to talk it over, the Pirates found their footing with offense from across the board. Ward again come up big, but helping turn the tide was the team’s ability to keep points alive.
As a team Marshfield had 77 digs. Makenna Anderson had 19, Karina Skurk 15, Reagan Rhodes 15, Ward 13 and Londo 12. Londo also added 20 assists and six kills to her stat line while Rhodes had 10 assists.
You have free articles remaining.
After kills from Londo and Carmen Samuels, the Pirates had put together a 10-2 run and now trailed 21-19. But before the team could continue to chip away at the deficit, the Lions put together a 6-0 run to take the set.
“Moving forward, I definitely want to become more consistent, I want the whole team to become more consistent because we are kind of up and down. But we talked about it in there that one error does not make you a bad player,” said Londo. “We can’t get down on ourselves and we have to kind of let it pick us up and make us work harder for the next point. I’m hoping that moving forward we’ll really take that approach.”
Marshfield was able to take control in the third set with a 13-3 lead of their own that was spurred on by four early aces. The Pirates finished with 10 aces as a team, including three from Anderson. Cottage Grove began to apply the pressure and came within four points before Marshfield put the set away.
There was no air of comeback in the fourth set, as the Lions took control with a 10-point advantage and cruised to the finish to move to 2-0 in league play.
“When they believe and know they can play well, they play really well,” said Cottage Grove head coach Kendra Anderson of her team. “But we get those funky little moments and then we come back out of it. So that part has been really enjoyable.”
In a Sky-Em League with no clear favorite, the Lions have joined Junction City as the undefeated teams in the early league season. Despite losses to both the Lions and Tigers (oh my!), the Pirates are still the third highest OSAA-ranked team in the conference at No. 13.
“I don’t think there is going to be anybody who goes through league undefeated, so we just need to rebound and be ready to put out our full effort against Siuslaw and see what happens,” said Montiel.
The Vikings lost to Cottage Grove in five sets last Thursday before defeating Marist Catholic 3-1 on Tuesday night. After hosting Siuslaw on Thursday, Marshfield will travel to Marist Catholic and Elmira next week.